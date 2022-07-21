Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Rainshine Entertainment, a company that creates exceptional stories for global audiences, strengthens its regional footprint with an enviable lineup of original content.

With their owned and partner studios, the company has made its mark by presenting regional offerings (Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada) across captivating content assets, including podcasts, films, series, and brand-supported titles, that engage fans in India and around the world. Following this, Rainshine Entertainment will release its original Tamil production, Meme Boys, streaming exclusively on SonyLIV from July 22, 2022.

Meme Boys is a hilarious eight-episode Tamil series produced by Rainshine Studios (formerly CM Studios), created by Rajiv Rajaram and Drishya, directed by Arun Koushik, and A. Gokul Krishna as the showrunner. The show stars Guru Somasundaram of Minnai Murali fame and Aadhitya Baaskar of 96 fame. The show, targeted at Gen Z, revolves around a college and its playful students who make viral memes on an anonymous social media page to tackle their authoritative dean! Meme Boys is the latest title to join Rainshine's array of shows and franchises that have kept audiences across the country hooked to their streaming screens.

Speaking on this occasion, Anuraag Srivastava, CEO of Rainshine Entertainment (India), said, "This show exemplifies what we as a studio wish to stand for - Hyperlocal, contemporary, and young. We worry about engagement a lot - be it the story or episodes. And as far as we are concerned, so-called 'regional' is mainstream. We neither take our clients nor our audience for granted - and therefore see no reason to classify them as less or more important. Steadily, we are building our reputation as a powerhouse in entertainment with an excellent line-up of titles. We are excited about our partnership with SonyLIV as we push the envelope on content in India together."

Rajiv Rajaram, Vice President - Content - Originals of Rainshine Studios and Creator - Meme Boys, said, "Memes are an intrinsic part of our lives in this post-social media world. Through Meme Boys, we hope to capture the zeitgeist with a story about a motley crew of misfits armed only with humor and self-awareness. We hope that Meme Boys on SonyLIV will have viewers love original content more than ever."

Rainshine Entertainment's rapidly growing roster of regional content includes the massively popular Kannada series Humble Politician Nograj streaming on Voot, National Award-winning documentary film Amoli and Tamil medical drama series Emergency, to name a few. Rainshine's upcoming regional projects include the Telugu feature film Sangeet, written and directed by Saad Khan and produced by Chandru Manoharan of Lahari Music and Nikhil Kumarswamy.

Rainshine Studios production Meme Boys will be streaming exclusively on SonyLIV.

Show Credits:

- Actor: Guru Somasundaram | Aadhitya Baaskar | Namritha | Jayanth | Siddharth Babu | Badava Gopi | Latha Venkatraman | Sri Ganesh | Nikhil Nair- Director: Arun Koushik- Showrunner: Gokul Krishna- Creator: Rajiv Rajaram | Drishya- Writers: LTP | Neil Julian Balthazar | Abbhinav Kastura | Balakumaran M | Jagan Krishnan | Mervyn Rozario | Rahul Raj- Cinematographer: Jagadeesh Sundaramoorthy- Editor: Rahul Raj- Music Director: Gopal Rao Parnandi- Art Director: Prem Navas- Producer: Anuraag Srivastava | Ruchir Joshi- Co-producer: Laxmi Singh- Executive Producer: Russell Pinto- Creative Producer: Vivek Krishna Ramanujam- Line Producer: Wide Angle Creations | Suresh Balaje | George Pius

Rainshine is a global entertainment company that backs creator-led storytelling with a winning combination of creative, technological, and business innovation talent. Rainshine develops new ways for creators to engage with audiences and build profitable, enduring content communities.

To know more visit - https://www.rainshine.com/original_content.html

