New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI/SRV Media): Raj Mahajan was awarded as 'Sahitya Gaurav at the annual awards and honours ceremony organized by the Rajya Karmchari Sahitya Sansthan, Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow on March 14.

Raj Mahajan was honoured with prize money of Rs 5100, a shawl, rose flower and a memento. Probably, very few people know that Raj Mahajan is also a litterateur, lyricist, and poet and is the Chairman of a news-website called NewMorningNews.com. The ceremony took place in the Kalamandapam auditorium at Bhatkhande Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, Lucknow.

Jaana-Jaana Tera Naam Sa hai, Kaahe Na Bole Sajna Mose, Kal Rahe Na Rahe, O re Piya Laage Nahi Mora Jiya, Satrangi Piya Tune Jaadoo Yeh Kaisa Kiya and Zindagi Ki Kitaab are some of the songs written and composed by Raj Mahajan and released worldwide by Moxx Music Company. Apart from this, Raj has also written bhajans like Main Aand Hoon Banda Tihara and SauHundred Five Hundred Se Kya Hoga Mere Sai.

Recently, his relevant poem Kal Shivaratri Thi was also published on many websites. Earlier, Raj Mahajan had written an Aarti for his deceased mother, recorded as a music composer and released from Moxx Music Company, due to which Raj also made lots of headlines.

It is worth mentioning that Raj Mahajan has worked on more than 1200 music albums as a composer & music director in Hindi and other regional languages and has made more than 4500 short movies and videos for different categories. Apart from this, more than 800 artists have been voluntarily promoted through their music company.

Mahajan has also worked on music videos for social awareness like Beti Bachao, junk food, women empowerment, patriotism, Save Cow. He also worked on the quality of music and lyrics in languages like Bhojpuri and Maithili so that the level of these provincial languages could rise.

Raj Mahajan has been the host (director) of a TV show called 'Music Masti with Raj Mahajan' which was aired on TV in 2015-16. Additionally, Raj used to interact with known figures and celebrities in the program.

Mahesh Kumar Gupta IAS ACS to Governor of Uttar Pradesh provided Raj Mahajan with Sahitya Gaurav Samman. Dr Shobha Dixit, General Secretary of the Institute, Treasurer Hari Prakash Hari and his entire team arranged the ceremony which was presided over by Dr Hariom IAS. Dr Hariom had proposed Raj Mahajan's name for the Sahitya Gaurav Award, which was informed by Dr Shobha Dixit through a written letter to Raj Mahajan.

