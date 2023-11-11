BusinessWire India

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 11: Rajasthan Mahila Kalyan Mandal (RMKM), a stalwart non-profit organization founded in 1975, has received the esteemed Special Jury Award for the Martha Farrell Award for Gender Equality. This prestigious recognition underscores RMKM's unwavering commitment to uplifting underprivileged women in Rajasthan and advancing gender equality within the region. RMKM's inception marked a pivotal moment in its mission to enhance the lives of women, particularly those hailing from impoverished and marginalized backgrounds. The organization recognized the dire circumstances faced by women in rural areas, especially those from disadvantaged sections of society, who grapple with limited access to resources and employment opportunities, hindering their path to financial independence. These women are burdened by multiple layers of exploitation stemming from class, caste, culture, and patriarchy. RMKM's multifaceted approach to women's empowerment encompasses inclusive education, awareness-building, health education, capacity-building, and microcredit initiatives. One standout program, the "Gift-A-Goat Program," equips impoverished families with goats and the training needed for goat-rearing, securing sustainable income and improved nutrition. Their "Livelihood Enhancement through 425 Self-Help Groups" has benefitted 4311 marginalized women in Ajmer, amassing savings of 3.09 Crores, internal loans of 4.89 Crores, and bank loans of 13.5 Crores. Additionally, the "Swashakti Program" empowers women with disabilities by providing custom wheelchairs and goats for economic self-sufficiency. Kshama R Kaushik, Chief Functionary of RMKM, emphasized, "In a traditionally patriarchal society like Rajasthan, our work stands as a beacon of hope for gender equality. The organization confronts deeply ingrained social practices and traditions by empowering women and advocating for their participation in decision-making processes within their homes and communities. At RMKM, we envision a society where the rights of both men and women are fully recognized and appreciated." Rakesh Kaushik, Director of RMKM, expressed profound gratitude for the Martha Farrell Award, stating, "This award acknowledges the dedication and hard work of our entire team, which has tirelessly strived to empower marginalized women and promote gender equality. It reinforces our commitment to continue working towards a more equitable society. Gender equality is not just a concept; it's a way of life that we are striving to create in Rajasthan. This award is a testament to our collective efforts and the significant impact we are making." RMKM's initiatives have ushered in a wave of financial support, increased economic activities, and an overall rise in wealth among marginalized groups through micro-credit and livelihood-building projects. This empowerment has not only elevated women's confidence but has also improved their living standards and decision-making abilities, thereby actively fostering gender equality. RMKM takes immense pride in being a recipient of the Martha Farrell Award for Gender Equality and remains resolute in its pursuit of building a more equitable and inclusive society for all.

