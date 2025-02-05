VMPL

Dubai [UAE], February 5: Renowned film trade journalist and filmmaker Rajeev Chaudhari has been conferred with the prestigious Mid-Day Iconic Film Trade Analyst Award for his acclaimed show MOVIEBIZ on AVANTI FILMS YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

Presented by Amruta Fadnavis, First Lady of Maharashtra, at a glittering ceremony held at the Hotel Crowne Plaza in Dubai, this esteemed award recognizes Rajeev's outstanding contributions to film trade analysis, showcasing his expertise and dedication to the craft.

Rajeev expressed his heartfelt gratitude, acknowledging the guidance of his mentor, the late Ramraj Nahata, Editor and Publisher of FILM INFORMATION Trade magazine, who played a pivotal role in shaping his career.

This prestigious award further cements Rajeev's position as a leading authority in film trade analysis, with his work widely acclaimed and recognized within the industry.

