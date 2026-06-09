Business News | Rajesh Madan Launches Ananda in Action, A Guide to Conscious Leadership and Business Transformation

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 9: Rajesh Madan, branding strategist, organisational culture expert, and leadership coach, has launched his first book, Ananda in Action, offering business leaders a fresh perspective on the relationship between inner awareness, leadership effectiveness, and sustainable business growth.

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The book brings together Madan's three decades of experience in branding, communications, organisational consulting, and leadership development to explore how self-awareness and conscious decision-making can help business owners build stronger organisations and lead with greater clarity and purpose.

In Ananda in Action, Madan argues that many business challenges often attributed to strategy, processes, or market conditions are, in reality, rooted in human factors such as stress, ego, fear, and the need for control. The book presents spirituality not as a retreat from business performance, but as a practical framework for improving leadership, decision-making, organisational culture, and long-term success.

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Drawing from his professional journey, including his role as part of the core team at HCL Technologies during the acclaimed Employees First transformation led by VineetNayar, Madan shares insights on the importance of addressing the human dimension of business. Through real-world experiences and practical reflections, the book examines how leaders can move beyond reactive decision-making and create organisations driven by purpose, trust, and resilience.

Speaking about the launch, Rajesh Madan said, "I want to positively impact 10,000 business owners before I turn 60. That aspiration is rooted in a simple belief: when the person at the top changes, the business changes, and when the business changes, the families and communities around it change. Ananda in Action is my attempt to share a practical framework for that transformation."

Beyond his work as an author, Madan is the founder of The Monks, a branding and communications consultancy, and Culture Coach, a leadership and organisational development practice. He also leads Grayleap, a community-driven business book club that encourages continuous learning among entrepreneurs and business leaders.

The launch event brought together prominent business owners, entrepreneurs, leadership practitioners, and authors, reflecting the growing interest in conscious leadership and purpose-driven business practices in India.

Through Ananda in Action, Rajesh Madan invites business leaders to rethink success, not merely as an outcome of strategy and execution, but as a reflection of the mindset, awareness, and values of the individuals leading the organisation.

About the Author

Rajesh Madan is a branding strategist, organisational culture consultant, leadership coach, and entrepreneur with over three decades of experience working with businesses across sectors. He is the founder of The Monks, Culture Coach, and Grayleap, and has worked extensively with business owners and leadership teams to build stronger brands, healthier organisational cultures, and more conscious leadership practices.

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