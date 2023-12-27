ATK

New Delhi [India], December 27: With an aim to help the budding artists get a much-deserved opportunity in the industry, Producer and writer Rajesh Mohanty recently came up with a 6-day workshop, Dreamz Bollywood which was happened successfully in Goa. It is a vision realized through the collaborative dedication of Rajesh Mohanty, alongside other directors including Swapna Pati, Gaurav Parikh, and Kirpal Singh, under the banner SRGK Entertainment.

Under the guidance of renowned Bollywood personalities like Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Shukla, Madhur Bhandarkar, Rajesh Tailang, Rannvijay Singha, Leena Yadav, Sai Kabir, Rajpal Yadav, Ankita Tiwari, Amit Rai, Sheena Chohan, Rajpal Yadav and Gagan Dev Riar, participants received invaluable mentorship to hone their skills, and gained industry insights that can propel them towards success.

The top 10 contestants who got selected will further get a chance to work under Rajesh's production houseand gain experience.

Mohanty stated, "The response for first season has been overwhelming. Not only from our participants but also the celebrities who came for mentoring. It went well beyond our expectations. It's good that so many celebrities are supporting me because every time that I told my idea to Madhur bhai and Sanjay bhai, they've always stood for me. With whomever I spoke to, every one of them was like, This has to happen, and it would be a unique platform, and they were eager to be a part of it."

"The top ten who got selected will be provided work opportunities through our production house and will be groomed further in their respective interest of work", he further revealed.

Sharing about the plans on season 2, he tells, "Season 1 wasn't just a successful show, it was a shot of belief injected into our vision for the future. The positive energy has gone nuclear! Calls flooding in from across states, a Ministry in Sri Lanka on the line - it's humbling proof that the seeds we planted are sprouting across borders. Now, it's time to break the pot and let these opportunities bloom for fresh faces, new voices. We're not just scaling up, we're scaling out, opening the doors wider than ever for the next generation of dreamers. This isn't just season 2 - it's a whole new chapter, and we're writing it with ink made of inclusivity and empowerment."

He adds, "Season 1 was born from a belief in the power of untapped potential, and now, that belief is resonating across borders. It's not just about our vision; it's about the collective dream of giving new voices a platform, a chance to break barriers and rewrite their own stories. We're not just creators; we're catalysts, igniting a revolution of opportunity."

Talking about the future aspirations of Bollywood Dreamz, he stated, "Participants got to learn so much from the past experiences of these celebs. We will be conducting such a workshop every year. It's not just about 100 or 150 youngsters, but for the entire nation and the industry in these cities. They just end up wasting their time and money here and in their careers too, so there was this need to show them the path. We would want to bring them the right platform for them to succeed in it."

