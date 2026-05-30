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New Delhi [India], May 30: Rajiv Sharma, programme director of corporate-training firm NLP Limited, has been ranked India's top NLP trainer by Global Gurus, an international organisation that has published rankings of trainers, speakers and thought leaders since 2007. The body also placed Sharma fifth on its global NLP thought-leaders list, according to the company. All four above him are from the USA.

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Global Gurus compiles annual rankings across categories such as leadership, coaching, sales and Neuro-Linguistic Programming. By its own published methodology, the rankings are determined partly through public online voting, with public opinion accounting for roughly 30 per cent of its stated criteria, alongside factors such as the originality and impact of a contributor's ideas and their published work. The placement, therefore, reflects a combination of public nomination and the organisation's own assessment rather than an independent audit.

The firm specialises in programmes built on Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), a communication and personal-development approach developed in the 1970s by Richard Bandler and John Grinder. NLP asserts a connection between neurological processes, language and learned behaviour, and that these patterns can be altered to achieve specific goals. Rajiv Sharma says the method helps individuals overcome limiting beliefs, build confidence and sustain performance. Much of the mainstream scientific literature, however, treats NLP as lacking robust empirical support, and several academic reviews have described it as pseudoscientific -- a debate that continues between practitioners and researchers in the field.

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Central to NLP Limited's offering is what Rajiv Sharma calls the MARK Model -- an acronym for Mindset, Action, Repetition and Knowledge -- which it describes as a structured approach to personal mastery that works at the level of core beliefs rather than surface behaviour. The framework underpins the firm's Personal Mastery programme, which it says has drawn participants from across India, the Gulf region and other markets. The company also offers NLP practitioner certification, ICF coaching-preparation courses and leadership-development sessions, delivered both in person and online.

Sharma holds certification from the International Coach Federation (ICF), the company said. Commenting on the recognition, he said the firm's work over more than two decades has centred on helping people in India and elsewhere access the discipline of self-mastery through NLP and described the listing as a reflection of clients who had trusted the process and "done the work."

For readers and editors seeking independent indicators of the firm's standing, NLP Limited maintains a public profile on Google, where its training programmes carry customer reviews and ratings that can be consulted directly. Such third-party reviews offer a verifiable, if informal, reference point separate from the company's own claims and from voting-based industry lists, and can be checked by anyone assessing the organisation's client feedback.

India is among the faster-growing markets for personal-development and coaching services, driven by demand from professionals, entrepreneurs and younger leaders seeking structured frameworks for self-leadership. Industry observers note that the sector is still working to distinguish rigorously delivered, results-oriented practice from less substantiated offerings as it expands. (ANI)

About NLP Limited

NLP Limited is a global corporate training and human performance company specialising in Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP)-based programmes for personal transformation, leadership, sales, customer experience, and ICF-certified coaching. Founded in 2013, the company operates across the UAE, India, Nigeria, South Africa, and the United States. NLP Limited is the creator of the proprietary MARK Model (Mindset-Action-Repetition-Knowledge) and the AI-ENABLE™ Framework. The company has trained over 850,000 professionals across 57 countries till Dec 2025 and is a recipient of the MEA Business Award.

Media Contact

Company: NLP Limited

Email: Rajiv@NLPLimited.com

UAE: +971 56 428 2000

India: +91 86278 16869

Website: https://nlplimited.com/

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