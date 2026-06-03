Business News | Rajputana Stainless Limited Crosses Rs. 1,000 Crores Revenue Milestone; FY-26 PAT Rises 25.01% Y-O-Y to Rs. 49.82 Crore

PNN

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], June 3: Rajputana Stainless Limited, a leading stainless steel manufacturer, announced its audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st March 2026, reporting stable operational performance. It reported net profit of Rs. 49.82 crore for the financial year ended 31 March 2026 as compared to the net profit of Rs. 39.85 crore in FY25, registering a growth of 25.01% Y-o-Y. Revenue from Operations for FY26 was reported at Rs. 1006.96 crore as compared to revenue of Rs. 931.93 crore reported in FY25, registering a growth of 8.05% Y-o-Y.

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Hiqhliqhts:-

* FY26 Revenue from Operations stood at Rs. 1006.96 crore, registering a growth of 8.05% Y-o-Y

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* FY26 Net Profit increased 25.01% Y-o-Y to Rs. 49.82 crore

* Profit Before Tax for FY26 rose to Rs. 66.35 crore as against Rs. 54.63 crore in FY25

* Q4FY26 Revenue from Operations reported at Rs. 254.91 crore, up 2.82% Y-o-Y

* Q4FY26 Net Profit stood at Rs. 13.10 crore, registering a growth of 58.47% Y-o-Y

* Board recommended final dividend of 5% of Face Value i.e. Rs. 0.50 per equity share for FY26

The company reported a profit before tax of Rs. 66.35 crores for the year ended (FY26) in March 2026 as against profit before tax of Rs. 54.63 crore in FY24-25. Board recommended final dividend of 5% of Face Value i.e. Rs. 0.50 per equity share for FY26.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Shankarlal D. Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director, Rajputana Stainless Limited, said, "The strong performance in FY26 reflects our consistent focus on operational excellence, disciplined growth, and efficient execution across the business. During the year, the Company delivered healthy growth in profitability and revenue, supported by improved efficiencies, robust demand, and a strengthened market presence. Demand from engineering, wire, fastener, and infrastructure-linked industries remained healthy during the year, supporting volume growth and improved realizations. We believe our strategic approach, quality-driven manufacturing capabilities, and prudent financial management continue to position us strongly for sustainable long-term growth. Going ahead, we remain focused on enhancing capacities, driving value-added offerings, and creating long-term value for all stakeholders."

FY26 was also a landmark year for the Company with the successful completion of our IPO, strengthening our capital base, and enhancing our visibility in the capital markets.

Highlights:-Q4 FY26 Results

For Q4FY26, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs. 13.10 crore as compared to the net profit of Rs. 8.27 crore in Q4FY25, registering a growth of 58.47% Y-o-Y. Revenue from Operations for Q4FY26 was reported at Rs. 254.91 crore as compared to revenue of Rs. 247.91 crore reported in Q4FY25, growth of 2.82% Y-o-Y.

The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on May 25, 2026, approved the audited financial results and audited financial statements for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026, along with the Statutory Auditor's Report. The Board has also recommended a final dividend of 5% on face value, translating to Rs. 0.50 per equity share of face value Rs. 10 each for FY26, subject to shareholders' approval. Further, the Company submitted the Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, pertaining to its IPO issue aggregating Rs.

178.73 crore, in compliance with the applicable SEBI (ICDR) Regulations.

About Rajputana Stainless Limited

Rajputana Stainless Limited is one of India's leading stainless-steel manufacturers with over three decades of experience in the steel industry. Headquartered in Gujarat, the company specializes in manufacturing and marketing a wide range of stainless steel long and flat products, including billets, forging ingots, round bars, bright bars, square bars, hex bars, wire rods, flat bars, and round cornered squares. The company operates an integrated manufacturing facility at Halol-Kalol Road, Panchmahal, equipped with advanced steel melting, hot rolling, heat treatment, and cold finishing capabilities. Rajputana Stainless caters to diverse sectors such as automotive, engineering, seamless pipes, fasteners, wire manufacturing, pumps, shafts, and utensil manufacturing, while also maintaining a growing presence in international markets, including the UAE, USA, Portugal, South Africa, Turkey, Kuwait, and Poland. Driven by a strong focus on quality, operational excellence, innovation, and timely delivery, the company continues to strengthen its market position through sustainable growth and customer-centric manufacturing practices.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements made in the release could be forward-looking in nature. Such forward-looking statements remain subject to risks and contingencies, particularly concerning but not limited to governmental policies, economic developments, and technological factors. This may cause actual performance to differ materially from that observed through the relevant forward-looking statement. The Company will not in any way be responsible for action taken based on such forward-looking statements. The Company also undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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