Rakul Preet dazzles on the cover of Grazia India, sporting the new M&S fusion collection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI/PNN): Popular actress Rakul Preet Singh set the mercury to rise with her ultimate chic look on the latest cover of fashion magazine Grazia India, dressed in Marks & Spencer's new fusion collection.

The latest India exclusive collection features classical, traditional motifs and prints combined with chic and comfort silhouettes, making them a modern twist to festive wear.

Rakul set major festive goals as she served us with more chic looks from this new fusion collection.

She looked all glam and no frills in her effortless off-shoulder printed dress, and the embroidered waistcoat paired with a green dress with golden detailing gave us an interesting combination for the upcoming festive season.

The New Fusion Collection available at select Marks & Spencer stores

Follow @marksandspencerindia for more looks!

