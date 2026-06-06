Business News | Ralph Lauren Fragrances Celebrates with Jasprit Bumrah at The Polo 67 Event in Mumbai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6: Ralph Lauren Fragrances hosted an exclusive launch celebration to celebrate the highly anticipated Polo 67 Pop-Up at Palladium Mall on 3rd June 2026.

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Marking this major milestone, Jasprit Bumrah, the local India ambassador for Ralph Lauren Fragrances, made a special appearance at the event. The world-class cricketer headlined a dynamic lineup of local personalities and tastemakers, including Manav Chhabra, Varun Sood, and Manasvi Vashist.

Guests immersed themselves in the energetic and bold world of Polo 67--a fragrance designed for those who dare to dream and play with passion. Visitors engaged with interactive olfactive displays and cricket-inspired gamification. Alongside the signature new Polo 67 Eau de Parfum -- a warm, vibrant blend of sweet pineapple, warm cedarwood and addictive benzoin -- guests also enjoyed discovering Ralph Lauren's wide range of iconic fragrances, including Polo Blue and Polo Red.

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The immersive Polo 67 pop-up will continue to welcome the public next in Oberoi Mall 6th - 12th June 2026, offering visitors complimentary fragrance samples and exclusive gift-with-purchase. It promises an unforgettable sensory experience that perfectly captures the spirit of passion, grit, and determination.

POLO 67 POP-UPS BY RALPH LAUREN FRAGRANCES

Palladium Mall:

Date: 3 June 2026

Address: Phoenix Palladium, Atrium, near St Regis Cafe, Lower Panel, Mumbai

Oberoi Mall:

Date: 6 - 12 June 2026

Address: Oberoi Mall, Yashodham, Goregaon East, Mumbai

ABOUT RALPH LAUREN FRAGRANCES

In 1978, Ralph Lauren expanded his lifestyle brand to encompass the world of fragrance, launching Lauren for women and Polo for men. For more than 40 years since, Ralph Lauren Fragrances has developed best-selling fragrances that express a distinct personality and luxury lifestyle in line with the Ralph Lauren tradition. Today, the brand's portfolio spans Ralph Lauren and Polo fragrances, including Ralph Lauren Collection fragrances, Woman by Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Romance, Ralph's Club, Polo Earth, Polo Blue, Polo Red, Purple Label and more.

ABOUT RALPH LAUREN

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of luxury lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren has sought to inspire the dream of a better life through authenticity and timeless style. Its reputation and distinctive image have been developed across a wide range of products, brands, distribution channels and international markets. The Company's brand names -- which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children and Chaps, among others -- constitute one of the world's most widely recognised families of consumer brands. For more information, visit https://corporate.ralphlauren.com.

@RalphLaurenFragrances #RalphLaurenFragrances #Polo67 #RLDesignYourDreams

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