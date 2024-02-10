New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that the Grand Temple in Ayodhya strengthens India's democracy and highlights the spirit of democracy and is a symbol of India's development journey.

"The temple strengthens India's democracy, highlights spirit of democracy and our heritage and awakens national consciousness in 140 crore Indians. This temple is a symbol of India's journey of development and is also one of the pilgrimage places of India's heritage," Goyal said during a short duration discussion on the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in the Rajya Sabha.He said PM Modi had undertaken a strict 11-day fast before the Pran Pratishtha in Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Hitting out at the Congress for not giving adequate respect to their former Prime Minister Narsimha Rao, Goyal said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has honoured the former Prime Minister of the Congress party, but it was his misfortune that he was neither a Nehru nor a Gandhi. If he had been from the Nehru-Gandhi family, then it would have been understandable. "The Prime Minister who had been in office for five years and had served the country for the last 60 years was not even honoured by the Congress after his death. How will that party understand Narasimha Rao's contributions? The party has not even allowed his body to enter the party office. I think the Congress president locked the doors and allowed the body to stay on the footpath. I do not think such a party can take care of Narasimha Rao's dignity," he said.

Goyal highlighted Modi's ambitious vision to transform India into a developed nation by 2047, underscoring the Prime Minister's farsightedness, innovative thoughts, and comprehensive ideas.

Goyal expressed confidence in the forthcoming "Amrit Kaal" (auspicious time), foreseeing India's evolution into a developed and prosperous nation under the guidance of the Amrit generation.

The minister underscored the importance of expanding consciousness from devotion to Ram to a collective commitment towards the nation.

In 1989, Prime Minister Modi initiated the Ram Shila Poojan, a significant step that involved public participation, with people contributing stones and bricks for the temple's construction.

Goyal said, "PM Modiji had resolved to build the Ram Mandir at the Ram Janmabhoomi site. No force in the world could stop the construction of the Ram Mandir. In 1989, Prime Minister Narendra Modiji initiated the Ram Shila Poojan, where people donated stones and bricks for the temple construction. He continued to march forward with the seed mantra derived from Goswami Tulsidas's saying, 'Ram kaaj karibe ko aatur'."

The foundation stone-laying ceremony emerged as a symbol of this movement, with PM Modi organizing a yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya alongside Honorable Lal Krishna Advaniji. This journey aimed at creating awareness nationwide about the symbolic importance of a leader, or "charioteer," as depicted in scriptures.

The report continued to narrate how witnessing a humble tent dedicated to Lord Shri Ram moved PM Modi, leading him to pledge his return to Ayodhya only when the temple construction commenced.

This pledge was fulfilled following the Supreme Court's verdict, marking the beginning of the grand Ram Mandir.

As the Supreme Court's verdict came to fruition, PM Modi visited Ayodhya, conducting the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony for the temple.

In support of the Ram Mandir, a massive signature campaign was conducted with 10 crore signatures collected nationwide.

The coverage extended to PM Modi's international outreach during the 1998 International Ramayan Summit in Mauritius, where he shared insights into the movement, gaining recognition from the global community.

Goyal said, "In 2014, under his (PM) leadership, the BJP achieved a landslide victory, forming a majority government. Even then, the BJP's resolution letter expressed the commitment to building the Ram Mandir. I believe that whatever commitment PM makes, he fulfills it. When 140 crore citizens came together in unity, they celebrated on January 22".

The temple was portrayed as a symbol of India's developmental journey and a pilgrimage site for its rich heritage.

Goyal said, "The way Ayodhya is emerging as a new smart city, with a remarkable railway station built by our Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, showcases the grandeur of the Ram Mandir. The Maharishi Valmiki airport by our Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stands as a testament to Ayodhya's transformation into a Vedic city".

Goyal added, "The city, illuminating the Vedas, has the world's largest solar street lights being installed. PM Modi, in his decision, initiated the lighting of one crore poor families' homes using solar power initially. This not only provides free electricity to them but also opens up opportunities for them to sell excess power, thereby increasing their income". (ANI)

