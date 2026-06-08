Business News | Ramaiah Academy Foundation Collaborates with Dassault Systemes to Accelerate Deep Science Translation in India

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 8: The Ramaiah Academy Foundation (RAF) and Dassault Systemes today announced their collaboration aimed at bridging the critical gap between academic research and commercial-scale manufacturing. Central to this collaboration is the establishment of a Deep Science Translational Innovation Complex in Bengaluru, designed to accelerate productization in high-impact sectors including Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare & MedTech, Automotive, and Semiconductors.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Starts #NaamLikho Campaign On Social Media; Thanks House Help Manisha For Always Being There.

This collaboration represents a first-of-its-kind model in the region, transitioning beyond a traditional academic arrangement into a fully integrated, go-to-market commercial partnership. It seamlessly leverages Dassault Systemes' globally recognized 3DEXPERIENCE platform alongside Ramaiah's deep science expertise and advanced prototyping infrastructure. This synergistic relation between RAF and Dassault Systemes aims to enhance the value for companies focused on enhancing their conceptual research & innovation; skill development of their engineers for newer projects; and acquiring newer talent.

"This collaboration represents a paradigm shift in how academia and industry collaborate in India. We are moving beyond transactional skill development into a technology l translation engine," said Venkatesh Valluri, Vice Chairman, Ramaiah Academy Foundation.

Also Read | CJP June 11 Pune Protest: After Jantar Mantar, Cockroach Janta Party Announces Stir at Savitribai Phule Pune University.

"Through the Deep Science translation complex, we are providing an end-to-end value chain, from problem definition and virtual twin simulation to physical lab-scale manufacturing," Valluri continued. "Our joint vision is to foster national-level 'projects' that embody the true spirit of Make-in-India, equipping both our industrial partners and our engineering talent with the world's most advanced technological tools."

"At Dassault Systemes, we believe that shaping the future of industrial innovation starts with empowering the next generation of engineers and thinkers in the virtual world," said Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systemes.

Our collaboration with the Ramaiah Academy Foundation reflects a shared commitment to bridging the gap between academia and industry through platform-driven learning. We aim to foster a culture of sustainable innovation and advanced engineering excellence that will drive India's high-tech and manufacturing ecosystems forward," he stated further.

The Deep Science translational facility, currently undergoing advanced modifications on the Ramaiah campus in Bengaluru, will house state-of-the-art technical teaching centers, collaborative design spaces, and lab-scale manufacturing zones.

About Ramaiah Academy FoundationThe Ramaiah Academy Foundation (RAF), a Section 8 not-for-profit company, is a distinguished institution within the Gokula Education Foundation (Medical) ecosystem, carrying forward the legacy of excellence established by the renowned Ramaiah Group. Committed to fostering innovation, advancing applied sciences, and nurturing future-ready talent, the Foundation serves as a catalyst for transformative education, translational research, and industry collaboration.

Founded with a vision to bridge the gap between academic discovery and real-world application, Ramaiah Academy Foundation focuses on creating impactful pathways that connect research, technology, entrepreneurship, and industrial growth. The Foundation actively promotes interdisciplinary learning, deep technology development, and innovation-led ecosystems that address emerging global challenges while contributing to India's scientific and economic progress.

At the heart of its vision is the development of a world-class Translational Innovation Complex, a pioneering initiative designed to accelerate the journey of scientific discoveries from laboratories to large-scale commercial applications. The Complex will function as a robust commercial and innovation engine, addressing one of the most critical challenges in the research ecosystem--the Technology Readiness Level (TRL) gap. By enabling the seamless transition of technologies from proof-of-concept and prototype stages to scalable industrial manufacturing, the Foundation aims to create a sustainable bridge between academia, research institutions, startups, industry partners, and investors.

The Translational Innovation Complex will provide an integrated platform for advanced research, product development, prototyping, testing, validation, and commercialization. It will foster collaboration among scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders, creating an environment where breakthrough ideas can be transformed into market-ready solutions.

Through this ecosystem, the Foundation seeks to accelerate innovation across strategic sectors including advanced materials, life sciences, healthcare technologies, artificial intelligence, robotics, semiconductor technologies, sustainable energy, and other deep-tech domains.

Ramaiah Academy Foundation is also committed to developing industry-ready talent through specialized education, skill development, and experiential learning initiatives. By combining academic rigor with practical application, the Foundation equips learners with the knowledge, skills, and mindset required to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world. Its programs are designed in close collaboration with industry stakeholders, ensuring alignment with evolving workforce requirements and global best practices.

Guided by the values of excellence, integrity, innovation, and societal impact, the Foundation strives to create meaningful opportunities for researchers, students, entrepreneurs, and industry partners. Through strategic collaborations with leading academic institutions, research organizations, government agencies, and global industry leaders, it aims to establish a vibrant innovation ecosystem that drives technological advancement and economic development.

As India continues its journey toward becoming a global innovation powerhouse, Ramaiah Academy Foundation stands poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of research, technology commercialization, and talent development. By transforming ideas into impact and research into real-world solutions, the Foundation is creating a platform where innovation meets industry, knowledge meets opportunity, and vision translates into lasting societal progress.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)