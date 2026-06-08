Business News | Rapido Partners with MoRTH to Raise Awareness About Rahveer Scheme, Strengthen Road Safety Awareness

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Rapido has partnered with the Centre to raise awareness about the RahVeer Scheme and strengthen road safety awareness across the country, with the mobility platform planning to leverage its network of millions of customers and captains to encourage timely assistance to road accident victims during the critical "golden hour".

"We are proud to announce that we are partnering with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, to spread awareness about the RahVeer Scheme. What we have realised is that, as a platform, we have a great responsibility. We have millions of captains on our platform," Rapido Co-Founder Aravind Sanka told ANI on the sidelines of the Rapido and MoRTH Road Safety Event.

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According to Sanka, many citizens remain hesitant to help accident victims because they are uncertain about the consequences of intervening.

Sanka said Rapido has increasingly become a part of public infrastructure in many parts of the country, with people using the platform as a mode of public transportation. He said Rapido operates in more than 500 cities, serves over 30 million users every week and has more than 3 million captains on its platform.

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Sanka said this scale places a responsibility on the company to contribute to road safety and support awareness initiatives that can save lives.

"What the scheme talks about is if you help someone on the road who has gone through an accident at the right time, that is the difference between life and death. We believe, given we have enough number of people on our platform, if we spread awareness, then people will consider that and know about the scheme," he said during the speech in the same event.

Talking on the concerns and queries from the consumer side, he said, "Right now there are a lot of questions from the consumer side -- should I help, what will happen if I help, will I get into trouble because I'm helping someone? I think all these things will go away. That is what the scheme is about," he said.

He said the first few minutes following a road accident are crucial and that citizens often reach the scene before emergency responders.

"The first few minutes and the first hour are so important. That is the difference between life and death for that person. If citizens can take action and not worry about the consequences, we can help that person move out of that situation," Sanka said during the event.

Highlighting Rapido's role in the initiative, he said the company will spread awareness among both customers and captains. He noted that Rapido captains are frequently present near accident locations and could often be among the first people available to assist victims.

As part of the partnership, Rapido will also undertake a digital pledge initiative for its captains to make them aware of the scheme and encourage them to help accident victims whenever possible.

Sanka said the campaign aims to assure citizens that there are no adverse consequences for helping accident victims and that the scheme also recognises and rewards those who come forward to assist. He added that Rapido is proud to partner with the government in making citizens a part of the solution and expanding awareness of road safety across cities, towns and villages.

He also said that the overwhelming response from our captain community and the Guinness World Record achievement reflects a shared commitment towards creating safer roads and fostering a culture of responsible action during emergencies.

Rapido's road safety pledge campaign recorded over 4 lakh pledges, with the record adjudicator describing it as an initiative that goes beyond a conventional record attempt by addressing a real-life road safety issue. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)