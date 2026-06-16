Business News | Rappid Valves Secures INR 29.86 Crores in Strategic Defence & Naval Orders, Strengthening Position in India's Maritime Defence Ecosystem

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: Rappid Valves (India) Limited, a precision-engineered industrial and marine valve manufacturer, has secured strategic orders aggregating INR 29.86 crores from leading defence and naval ecosystem participants, reinforcing its growing presence in India's shipbuilding and maritime defence sector.

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The newly secured orders span multiple Indian Navy programmes and involve the supply of mission-critical valve systems and related components for naval platforms, further strengthening Rappid Valves' credentials as a trusted domestic supplier for defence and shipbuilding applications.

Key Order Wins

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- INR 18.06 crores order from BHEL covering five shipsets, with three shipsets to be delivered within one year and the balance by the end of FY28.

- INR 8.55 crores from Shree Refrigerations Limited & INR 3.25 crores from Muller-BBM Acoustic Technology Pvt. Ltd. for the Indian Navy's Fleet Support Ship (FSS) Programme.

Strengthening Presence in India's Maritime Defence Ecosystem

These order wins reinforce Rappid Valves' growing position in the marine and defence segment, where reliability, stringent certifications, and precision engineering are critical. The orders are linked to strategic naval platforms and support India's ongoing efforts towards indigenous defence manufacturing and maritime self-reliance.

The company continues to strengthen its presence across defence shipbuilding programmes through its specialized marine valve solutions, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and long-standing relationships with major shipyards, defence contractors, and engineering companies.

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