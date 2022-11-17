New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): RateGain Travel Technologies Limited, a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, today announced that its Content AI platform has established a new and improved integration with Booking.com. This allows accommodations to seamlessly distribute content via one of the world's leading digital travel marketplaces, as well as auto-tag images to improve categorization and discoverability for travelers on RateGain platform.

The integration will enable Booking.com supply partners to update content via RateGain's Content AI platform, saving them hours of effort and ensuring that travelers see the most up-to-date content and images from the accommodation on Booking.com. This feature will also help Booking.com reduce the load on its extranet of multiple and concurrent logins.

Hoteliers have historically struggled to update content manually over the extranet while managing rates through a separate system. With Content AI and RateGain's channel manager, accommodations can now send rates and inventory updates, images and descriptive content, making it easier to manage properties with less operational burden.

Commenting on the collaboration, Bhanu Chopra, Chairman and Managing Director, RateGain said, "We continue to collaborate with Booking.com on innovative ways of solving the challenges of the industry and this new connectivity is another step forward. Content, images and descriptions have gained a lot of traction since the pandemic and the digital-first guest expects up-to-date information on all leading platforms. Together, RateGain and Booking.com are committed to streamlining this process and unlocking new revenue for our partners."

Booking.com and RateGain have worked together for over ten years to provide seamless connectivity between travelers and properties worldwide. As part of this partnership, the product teams worked together last year to launch Room-Rate Management feature, a part of Content distribution feature promoted by Booking.com. It empowers distribution teams to seamlessly create or retrieve room rates directly from RezGain, an intelligent hotel channel manager software solution from RateGain, without signing into Booking.com's extranet. It solves numerous bandwidth challenges for hoteliers and property owners already working with a reduced workforce post-covid. Partner properties can now push these room rates to the OTA for travelers to consume from RezGain.

Speaking about the partnership, Eddy Veldhuizen, Senior Director Connectivity Partnerships at Booking.com, "Over the past two years Booking.com has been working closely with RateGain, to support the AI-powered solutions developed to help accommodations drive guest acquisition and further recovery. With the latest innovation, RateGain is giving accommodations the tools to build a consistent brand across all the distribution channels they use, including Booking.com, and we are delighted to see our ongoing collaboration bring this benefit to our mutual partners."

For more information about Content-AI please visit: https://rategain.com/hotel-content-management-system/

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited is a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality that works with 2200+ customers in 100+ countries helping them accelerate revenue generation through acquisition, retention and wallet share expansion. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in India, today RateGain works with Top 23 of 30 Hotel Chains, Top 25 of 30 Online Travel Agents, and all the top car rentals including 8 Global Fortune500 companies.

For more information, please visit www.rategain.com

Booking.com:

Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world whenever it's safe to do so again. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences, a range of transportation options and incredible places to stay - from homes to hotels and much more. As one of the world's largest travel marketplaces for both established brands and entrepreneurs of all sizes, Booking.com enables properties all over the world to reach a global audience and grow their businesses. Booking.com is available in 44 languages and offers more than 28 million total reported accommodation listings, including more than 6.6 million listings of homes, apartments and other unique places to stay. No matter where you want to go or what you want to do, Booking.com makes it easy and backs it all up with 24/7 customer support.

