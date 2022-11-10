Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): RateGain Travel Technologies Limited, a global provider of SaaS solutions for the hospitality and travel industry, today announced that it had been recognized in two categories at the recently concluded 2022 World Travel-Tech Awards organized by World Travel Awards.

The prestigious World Travel Awards has been recognizing excellence in the travel and hospitality industry for over 29 years and is one of the most coveted awards in the industry. As technology becomes critical for the industry to scale and drive efficiencies, World Travel Awards started recognizing excellence in travel technology to help the industry make better technology decisions.

RateGain was recognized as the world's best channel manager, for its connectivity solution that provides unlimited ARI updates, enterprise-level analytics and easy discovery of new source markets using artificial intelligence.

In addition to this, RateGain was also recognized as the Best Car Rental Technology provider for its latest AI-powered revenue management platform Rev AI which helps car rentals increase their revenue without investing thousands of dollars, making every forecast profitable.

The awards decided by customer votes help the industry in finding the right digital solutions. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, commercial teams in travel and hospitality are now more than ever looking at adopting digital solutions that can help them deliver higher profitability.

Thanking RateGain's customers, Ankit Chaturvedi, Global Head of Marketing, RateGain, added, "Over the last ten months, RateGain products have won over nine awards, and each of these awards is a way for RateGain's 2500+ customers to show their support and validate the efforts our teams have been putting in building the right products. We truly hope that we continue to excel and add more such recognitions."

Focused on helping the travel and hospitality industry drive recovery and unlock new revenue, RateGain has been focused on driving profitability for its clients. Its world-class products have resulted in sticky recurring revenues of 99% improving profitability by 169 per cent and driving growth by 47 per cent YoY.

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited is a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality that works with over 2500 customers in over 100 countries helping them accelerate revenue generation through acquisition, retention, and wallet share expansion. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in India, today RateGain works with Top 23 of 30 Hotel Chains, Top 25 of 30 Online Travel Agents, and all the top car rentals including 8 Global Fortune500 companies. RateGain is one of the world's largest processors of electronic transactions and price points for the travel and hospitality industry and is the largest Software as a Service ("SaaS") company in the hospitality and travel industry in India. It offers travel and hospitality solutions across a wide spectrum of verticals including hotels, airlines, online travel agents ("OTAs"), metasearch companies, vacation rentals, package providers, car rentals, rail, travel management companies, cruises, and ferries.

For more information, please visit https://www.rategain.com

