Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (West), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration today announced the appointment of Ravikrishna Chebolu as General Manager of its India operations.

With more than 20 years of relevant commercial and general management experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, Chebolu will lead West's cross-functional India leadership team to drive further growth for the business and deliver strategic plans for India.

Stewart Campbell, Vice President & General Manager for the Asia Pacific region, West said, "We are pleased to welcome Ravikrishna to our India team. He brings extensive management experience and a diverse perspective of the pharmaceutical industry. India is an important market for West given its position as the pharmaceutical manufacturing base for the world. As we continue to serve as the global leader in injectable packaging solutions, I am confident that his experience and leadership will not only enhance our growth in India, but also add great value to our customers and ultimately benefit millions of patients in the region."

"I am really excited to become a part of West, a company which has consistently delivered quality and expertise to its wide-ranging top pharmaceutical partners. I am looking forward to working with such an incredible organization and driving the company's mission and values as I take on this responsibility," said Chebolu.

Chebolu joins West from Laurus Labs, where he was working as Vice President & Global Head of Business Development and Project Management. Prior to this, he worked for various Indian pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies such as GVK Biosciences (now Aragen), Aizant Drug Solutions and multinational companies including Agilent Technologies.

Chebolu holds a PhD in Organic Chemistry from the University of Hyderabad, India and carried out his Post-Doctoral Research at Rutgers University and University of Connecticut in the USA. He completed an Executive General Management Program (EGMP) at Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow and also earned his M.B.A. in International Business from ICFAI in India.

