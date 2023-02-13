Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI/SRV): QualityKiosk Technologies, one of the largest independent digital transformation and quality assurance specialists, is excited to welcome Ravishankar Gopalan as its Business Transformation Advisor.

Ravishankar Gopalan, currently the Managing Partner at Execute Partners & Consultants, a niche consulting firm, brings more than 28 years of rich experience in Banking, Broking, Shared Services, Wealth Management, and Business Transformation.

He was the founding member and leadership team of IDFC First Bank. During his stint with the bank, he implemented more than seventy applications, including leading a mega transformation program in an agile manner. Prior to that, Ravishankar held leadership roles at Aditya Birla Capital, Citigroup, and Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, where he managed complex processes and large-scale change initiatives that helped these institutions achieve their strategic goals.

At QualityKiosk, Ravishankar Gopalan will work closely with the company's leadership team to develop and implement future growth and innovation strategies, drive operational excellence, and continuous improvement.

Speaking on the appointment, Maneesh Jhawar, CEO at QualityKiosk Technologies, said, "Ravishankar's appointment will further bolster our organizational effectiveness and future growth. He brings a wealth of strategic and leadership acumen to this role, having led large-scale business transformations to achieve strategic goals. We are confident that he will be an asset to our team."

"QualityKiosk Technologies is a reputable name in the quality engineering and digital transformation space, and I am excited to be a part of the growing team and for the work ahead," Ravishankar Gopalan added.

Ravishankar has a Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, and a BA in Corporate Secretaryship, Management Accounting from the University of Madras.

QualityKiosk Technologies is a digital transformation enabler and one of the world's largest independent Quality Assurance (QA) providers, helping companies build and manage digital applications for optimal performance and user experience. Founded in 2000, the company specializes in providing QA automation, performance assurance, robotic process automation (RPA), customer experience management, site reliability engineering (SRE), digital testing as a service (DTaaS), cloud governance & management, and data analytics solutions and services.

With operations spread across 25+ countries and a workforce of more than 4000 employees, the organization is enabling some of the leading BFSI, e-commerce, automotive, telecom, insurance, OTT, entertainment, and pharmaceutical brands to achieve their business transformation goals. QualityKiosk Technologies has been featured in renowned global advisory firms' reports, including Forrester, Gartner, and The Everest Group, for its innovative, IP-led quality assurance solutions and the positive impact it has created for its clients in the fast-changing digital landscape.

