Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said that it will infuse liquidity through Open Market Operations (OMO) purchases and USD/INR Buy/Sell swap auctions.

The Reserve Bank has decided to conduct the following operations to inject liquidity into the banking system:

OMO purchase auctions of Government of India securities for an aggregate amount of Rs 100,000 crore in two tranches of Rs 50,000 crore each to be held on March 12, 2025 (Wednesday), and March 18, 2025 (Tuesday).

The USD/INR Buy/Sell Swap auction of USD 10 billion for a tenor of thirty-six months is to be held on March 24, 2025 (Monday).

"Detailed instructions for each operation shall be issued separately," said the central bank in a statement.

The Reserve Bank said it will continue to monitor evolving liquidity and market conditions and take measures as appropriate to ensure orderly liquidity conditions. (ANI)

