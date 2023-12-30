New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the licence granted to The Botad Peoples Co-operative Bank Ltd, Botad, Gujarat and allowed it to function as a non-banking institution.

RBI today notified that The Botad Peoples Co-operative Bank Ltd, Botad is a non-banking institution following the relevant section of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

Accordingly, RBI has cancelled the licence dated February 17, 1998, granted to The Botad Peoples Co-operative Bank Ltd, Botad to carry on banking business in India.

"This makes it obligatory on the part of The Botad Peoples Co-operative Bank Ltd., Botad to stop conducting the business of 'banking' within the meaning of section 5(b) of the Act ibid, including acceptance of deposits from non-members with immediate effect," RBI said in a statement.

Further, The Botad Peoples Co-operative Bank Ltd, Botad shall have to ensure repayment of unpaid and unclaimed deposits of non-members held by it, whenever demanded, even after being notified as a non-banking Institution. (ANI) RBI cancels the licence granted to The Botad Peoples Co-operative Bank Ltd., Botad, Gujarat (ANI)

