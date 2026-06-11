Business News | RBI Did Not Send Account Suspension Notices Via APK Files on WhatsApp, PIB Fact Check Warns

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check unit has warned people against a fake WhatsApp message being circulated in the name of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), saying fraudsters are using APK files and false account suspension threats to steal banking and personal information.

In a post on social media platform X, PIB Fact Check flagged the message as fraudulent and urged users not to download files or share financial details.

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The fact-checking unit said some users may have received a WhatsApp message claiming to be from the RBI, along with an APK file, alleging that their bank account was linked to suspicious transactions and asking them to provide financial information to avoid account restrictions.

Debunking the claim, PIB Fact Check stated, "This message is Fake."

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It further warned that "Fraudsters are using such messages to steal your banking and personal information."

According to the screenshots shared by PIB Fact Check, the fake message claims that the RBI has issued a notice regarding "risk control measures" and "unusual transaction activities" linked to a company's account. It then asks recipients to submit information within three working days to avoid restrictions or suspension of the account.

PIB Fact Check advised the public not to engage with such messages and said users should never install unknown applications received through unsolicited messages.

It specifically cautioned people to "Never download unknown APK files or click on suspicious links."

The fact-checking unit also clarified that RBI communicates on WhatsApp only through its two verified blue-tick numbers.

PIB Fact Check said, "RBI communicates via WhatsApp ONLY through its two blue tick verified numbers," listing the official numbers as 99309 91935 and 99990 41935.

The agency urged citizens to verify information through official channels and directed users to the RBI's website for authentic updates.

The advisory comes amid growing instances of cyber fraud in which scammers impersonate government agencies, regulators and financial institutions to gain access to users' sensitive banking information. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)