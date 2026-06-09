Business News | RBI Maintains Repo Rate at 5.25%; Developers See Positive Signals for Housing and Commercial Growth

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 9: The RBI's latest monetary policy decision arrives at a crucial phase for India's real estate sector, where both residential demand and commercial expansion have remained resilient despite an increasingly uncertain global environment. By maintaining the repo rate at 5.25%, the central bank has signalled a preference for macroeconomic stability at a time when geopolitical tensions, fluctuating commodity prices, and external market volatility continue to influence investment sentiment worldwide.

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For the sector, the move is being viewed as a supportive development that sustains financing visibility across segments. While stable interest rates are expected to encourage homebuyers evaluating long-term purchases, they also provide greater confidence to businesses, retailers, and institutional investors driving activity in office, retail, and mixed-use developments. Developers believe the policy continuity could help preserve the sector's growth momentum while reinforcing confidence among both consumers and investors.

Sanchit Bhutani, Managing Director, Group 108, says, "A steady repo rate combined with a neutral policy stance bodes well for the commercial real estate sector. It provides greater visibility on borrowing costs, fostering confidence among developers, investors, and occupiers alike. For developers, this stability enables more predictable project planning and efficient liquidity management. Going forward, a consistent policy approach is expected to attract stronger institutional participation, reinforcing India's position as a preferred commercial real estate destination."

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Mohit Batra, Regional Director, Realistic Realtors, says, "The RBI's decision to maintain the repo rate was largely on expected lines. Given the current global environment, policy continuity was perhaps the more prudent choice. What remains encouraging is that domestic economic activity has continued to remain steady even amid the recent war-led global disruptions. Given the neutral stance, this would maintain confidence across the ecosystem and provide a stable environment for long-term investment and purchase decisions."

Sanchit Jain, Director, Sarvottam India, says, "The RBI maintaining the repo rate at 5.25% brings a sense of continuity that the market values in the current environment. Stable interest rates reduce uncertainty around financing and help businesses take longer-term decisions with greater confidence. Whether it is office expansion, retail leasing, or mixed-use developments, predictability in borrowing conditions supports smoother planning across the ecosystem. It also creates a more favourable environment for developers to execute projects with better financial visibility and planning discipline."

Shaurya Garg, Director, NorthWind Estates, says, "The MPC's decision to hold rates steady is, in many ways, a vote of confidence in the health of residential demand. At 5.25%, home loan rates remain within a range that keeps purchase decisions rational and viable for a broad base of buyers. For developers, this is the kind of operating environment that allows for measured project planning without second-guessing the demand outlook."

Ankit Kansal, Managing Director, Axon Developers, says, "Interest rate stability plays a significant role in buyer psychology, and today's policy stability announcement maintains calm in the housing market. When EMIs are predictable, buyers feel empowered to move forward with purchase decisions. Amid rising inflationary pressures, driven by elevated global commodity prices, this balance between growth and caution is exactly what the sector needs."

Paras Rai, Managing Director and Co-founder, Property Master, says, "The premium housing segment has never been purely rate-sensitive, but monetary stability does matter; it shapes buyer psychology and long-term financial planning. The RBI's hold at 5.25% gives serious buyers the clarity they need to commit. We are seeing end-users, not just investors, drive enquiries in the luxury segment, and a stable rate environment is among the conditions that sustain it."

Azad Ahmad Lone, President, Business Development and Operations, Biigtech, says, "For commercial real estate, the continuation of the current interest rate environment is a positive development. Stable rates create greater clarity for businesses, retailers, and institutional investors looking at long-term commitments across office and mixed-use assets. Markets with strong infrastructure growth and improving business ecosystems are already witnessing healthy traction, and the RBI's measured stance is expected to further strengthen momentum across quality commercial developments."

Ajendra Singh, Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, Spectrum@Metro, says, "The RBI's neutral stance and decision to hold the repo rate steady comes as a welcome move for the commercial sector linked closely to investment and consumption. Real estate has been witnessing steady momentum driven by infrastructure growth, urban expansion, and evolving lifestyle aspirations. In this backdrop, stable interest rates help maintain positive market sentiment and support long-term financial planning for both developers and end-users."

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