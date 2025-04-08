Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been recognised as the Most Innovative Financial Institution globally in Global Finance's prestigious 2025 Innovators list, the central bank said in a post on X.

This marks a historic achievement as the RBI becomes the first central bank to win this award.

Also Read | JKCET Admit Card 2025: Hall Ticket for Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test Exam Released at jkbopee.gov.in, Know Steps To Download.

The award highlights the bank's Unified Lending Interface (ULI), which has significantly enhanced lender data access and credit support, driving greater efficiency and inclusivity in India's financial ecosystem.

In the post on microblogging site X, the the central bank said, "RBI has been named the Most Innovative Financial Institution globally by @GFmag in its 2025 Innovators list! RBI is the first central bank to win and wins it for its Unified Lending Interface, enhancing lender data access & credit support."

Also Read | Poshan Pakhwada 2025 Dates, Theme and Activities: Everything To Know About Annual Nutrition Awareness Drive With the Main Focus on Women and Children.

Global Finance's twelfth annual awards program recognises the entities that regularly identify new paths and design new tools in finance.

"Traditional banking is being rapidly transformed by advances such as mobile and real-time payments, the use of blockchain technology, and emerging AI solutions, making financial services more efficient, secure, and accessible," said Joseph Giarraputo, founder and editorial director of Global Finance.

"Global Finance's Innovators are at the forefront of this transformation and are leading the way to the future of finance," he added.

All selections were made by the editorial board of Global Finance with the input of reporters who are experts on the functions being served by these innovators.

In March, last month, the RBI was selected for the Digital Transformation Award 2025 by the Central Banking of London.

RBI was awarded and recognised for its initiatives, including the Pravaah and Sarthi systems, which were developed by the in-house developer team.

Global Finance, founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,000 and readers in 188 countries, territories, and districts.

Global Finance's audience includes senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)