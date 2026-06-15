Business News | RBI Repo Rate Pause Provides Stability Amid Global Cost Pressures; Emperium Group Highlights Strong Financial Planning and Execution Continuity

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 15: India's real estate sector is navigating a dynamic macroeconomic environment following the Reserve Bank of India's decision to maintain the repo rate at 5.25%, even as geopolitical tensions in West Asia continue to drive volatility in global crude oil prices and construction linked input costs.

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Industry estimates indicate that ongoing global uncertainty has led to a 2-5% rise in construction costs, driven by increased raw material prices, logistics disruptions, and supply chain pressures. This has prompted developers across the sector to strengthen financial planning frameworks and execution strategies to maintain project timelines and cost efficiency.

The RBI's decision to hold rates is being seen as a stabilising measure, ensuring continuity in credit conditions and offering relief to homebuyers by keeping Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs) stable amid global volatility. This is expected to support sustained demand in the residential housing market.

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Ravi Saund, Founding Director, Emperium Group said, " At Emperium Group, we don't just plan for stability, we engineer it. Volatile markets, rising input costs, global headwinds, none of these has depleted our progression at any stage. There are variables we account for, long before a customer signs on the dotted line. Our financial systems, procurement strategy, and construction timelines are built with exactly these scenarios in mind. We have never missed a commitment. And we don't intend to start now."

He added, at Emperium Group, 100% ahead of time is not a tagline. It is a standard we hold ourselves to, on every project, in every market condition.

Reaffirming its operational strength, Emperium Group confirmed that construction activity across its portfolio including Emperium Prime, Emperium Premio, Emperium Resortico Villas, and Emperium Titan continues at full momentum.

The projects, located across Gurugram, Panipat, and Yamuna Nagar, reflect the group's diversified presence across key growth corridors in Haryana and NCR adjacent markets.

The company emphasised that its execution model is built to absorb external cost fluctuations without impacting construction quality or delivery timelines, supported by strong procurement systems and financial discipline.Industry experts note that developers with strong balance sheets and execution driven strategies are better positioned to navigate macroeconomic volatility, particularly in infrastructure-led corridors witnessing sustained long-term demand.

As India's real estate sector adjusts to global economic shifts, Emperium Group stated that its focus remains unchanged, ensuring customer satisfaction through financial prudence, construction continuity, and consistent delivery excellence across its entire portfolio.

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