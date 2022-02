Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will observe 'financial literacy week' during February 14-18, in order to propagate financial education messages among the public across the country.

The theme of this year's week-long financial literacy and awareness programme will be "Go Digital, Go Secure".

Also Read | IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Updates: Get Player Bids, Base Price, Team Squad, Purse, List of Sold and Unsold Players in Indian Premier League Auction.

This theme is one of the strategic objectives of the National Strategy for Financial Education 2020-2025. The focus will be on creating awareness about (a) Convenience of digital transactions; (b) Security of digital transactions; and (c) Protection of customers, the RBI said in a statement.

"Banks have been advised to disseminate the information and create awareness among their customers and the general public. Further, RBI will undertake a mass media campaign during the month of February 2022 to disseminate essential financial awareness messages to the general public," it said.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Delhi And Other Parts Of North India To Get Respite From Cold Wave Conditions; Dense to Very Dense Fog Conditions Very likely In Punjab, Haryana During Morning.

The RBI has been conducting financial literacy week every year since 2016 to propagate financial education messages on various themes among members of the public across the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)