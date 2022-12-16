New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): A meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India was held in Kolkata under the Chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das and reviewed the current economic situation.

Apart from the current economic situation, the board at its meeting reviewed global and domestic challenges including geopolitical developments, finance and trade.

An RBI release said the board also discussed the activities of select central office departments and the draft Report on the Trend and Progress of Banking in India, 2021-22.

It was the 599th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of RBI.

Deputy Governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, M. Rajeshwar Rao, T. Rabi Sankar and other Directors of the Central Board -- Satish K. Marathe, Revathy Iyer, Sachin Chaturvedi, Venu Srinivasan, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel, and Ravindra H. Dholakia too attended the meeting. (ANI)

