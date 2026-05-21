Business News | RBI's New Framework May Unlock Rs 58,000 Crore for Banks, Ease Corporate Borrowing: Report

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India's new credit risk framework could free up around Rs 58,000 crore in regulatory capital for banks, potentially boosting lending and lowering borrowing costs for companies, according to a report by CareEdge Ratings.

The report titled "RBI's New Credit Risk Framework to Unlock Rs 580 Billion Capital Relief" said the RBI's revised rules will reduce the amount of capital banks need to set aside for loans given to better-rated companies.

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"The reduction in risk weights for AA and BBB rated exposures is estimated to release regulatory capital of around Rs 33,000 crore and Rs 25,000 crore, respectively," CareEdge Ratings said in the report.

In simple terms, banks are required to keep a certain amount of money aside as a safety buffer while giving loans. Under the new RBI framework, loans to companies with stronger credit profiles will now require lower capital buffers, freeing up more funds for lending.

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The report said this could help companies get loans at lower interest rates and on better terms.

"Moderately rated borrowers are likely to benefit through lower borrowing costs, favourable sanction terms, and increased acceptance," said Anuja Parikh, Associate Director, CareEdge Ratings.

The new framework, issued by RBI in April 2026 and effective from April 1, 2027, is part of the global Basel III banking reforms aimed at strengthening financial stability.

According to the report, the RBI has reduced "risk weights" for some credit rating categories including AA, BBB and BB-rated borrowers. Risk weight is the level of risk banks assign to a loan while calculating how much capital they need to keep aside against that exposure.

For example, the risk weight for BBB-rated borrowers has been reduced from 100 per cent to 75 per cent, while for AA-rated borrowers it has been reduced from 30 per cent to 20 per cent.

The report noted that this would improve "capital efficiency" for banks and support higher credit growth.

"Capital efficiency improvements are anticipated to support credit growth, especially within the BBB and BB segments," the report added.

The RBI framework also gives greater importance to external credit ratings issued by rating agencies such as CareEdge. Earlier, banks could partly rely on their own internal assessment of borrowers for capital calculations.

The report said the revised rules would "embed external credit ratings firmly into the core of bank capital determination and risk management."

CareEdge Ratings said the framework is expected to improve "credit discipline" among borrowers while making the banking system more transparent and risk-sensitive.

The report added that the additional capital relief may also help banks prepare for the upcoming Expected Credit Loss (ECL)-based provisioning norms, which are scheduled to be implemented from April 2027. (ANI)

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