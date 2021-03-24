Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI/Business Wire India): Ready Set Jet, an LA-based mission driven beauty brand that is made for the woman on the go, providing inclusive, double-duty beauty and easy to use products no matter where your destination, has raised funding of USD 291,500 through various sources in last one month. The first round of funding of USD 205,000 was raised through angel investors like; Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, The Seed Lab, Trishul Capital, Dany Levy- Founder of Daily Candy (Exit), Julie Winfield CEO/CFO Causeforce and others. Jesse Cole Co-Founder of The Seed Lab explains, "50 percent of The Seed Labs investment thesis is performing a significant amount of diligence on the company's founder. After getting to know Shalini and observing her work ethic, her passion for Ready Set Jet, and her laser focus on her mission to make the world a better place, I could not find one reason not to invest. It was more than the knowledge she has in the beauty space; it was her fierce focus and vast experience that made our fund investment a NO brainer for our investment committee. We don't believe there is a better person to champion new initiatives and business enterprise than Shalini." With over 70 per cent of consumers being women, RSJ has been raising funds via equity crowdfunding campaign on Republic to amplify and accelerate the brand in India while creating more opportunities for women in the nation. The company has so far raised USD 36,500 to help every woman to have a voice in the future of beauty. With a mission of women empowerment as the drive behind this brand and to see that opportunities for women regressed in 2020, Ready Set Jet is democratizing opportunities for women by giving them a seat at the table while also seeing a success in community building through these women.'

After being the only women in the boardroom and funding meetings, Shalini Vadhera, the founder of Ready Set Jet, was determined to create opportunities for women where they could be part of those boardrooms and have their voice heard in the future of the beauty industry for as little as USD 100 investment to own equity in a global beauty brand. The hope is to level the playing field and to create an entire new generation of angel investors and entrepreneurs. Additionally, Amazon US partner had recently invested USD 50,000 as they strongly believe in the values and cause of Ready Set Jet. Shalini Vadhera, Founder of Ready Set Jet on launching equity crowdfunding "I love the idea of changing the paradigm around funding and to bring the opportunity and access to every woman to be a part of the Ready Set Jet story. When I started my career in beauty and as an entrepreneur, I would have loved to be able to participate as an investor in some of my favourite brands and passions. Now for a limited time, we are opening up our company and inviting anyone to have a seat at our table for as little as USD 100 investment. My hope is this give more women confidence in taking control of their financial future." Deeksha Ahuja, Founder of Encubay has partnered with Ready Set Jet to help it achieve its goals while supporting the mission of the brand and leaning into the Ready Set Jet Academy to bring mentorship and resources to their female-led portfolio companies.

