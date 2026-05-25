Business News | Real Estate Quality Excellence Awards - Honoring the Visionaries Shaping the Realty Spectrum

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 25: Being part of a prestigious platform such as the "Real Estate Quality Excellence Awards," hosted by Adsync Dubai and media partnered by Times Now, is in itself a remarkable achievement and a highly coveted opportunity.

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Each of us is endowed with talents and what we choose to make of them defines our journey. More often than not, we recognize the demands of the moment, rise to the occasion and strive relentlessly towards excellence and perfection. Along this path, the presence of special people, our guardian angels becomes a true blessing. In this regard, 'Adsync-Dubai', has played a pivotal role by instituting awards that honor and celebrate excellence across a myriad of fields and enterprises.

They have donned on this role of being torchbearers in rewarding excellence.

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You toil, you work and have a great turnout. Wow! Great, but that's not all a platform is provided to award the most deserving in the varied fields of businesses.

The 7th of May 2026, witnessed yet another remarkable lineup of talent and excellence, making the evening truly unforgettable at The Westin, Mumbai. The show turned into a complete showstopper with the gracious presence of Bollywood's all-time favourite, Bhagyashree, distinguished jury panel, participants and esteemed members who added grandeur to the occasion.

The event was elegantly anchored by Malitha Fernandes, renowned Corporate Anchor and Real Estate Presenter.

Adsync Advertising LLC- Dubai and its partners have embarked on a prestigious initiative to recognize and felicitate excellence across every sector of the real estate industry in India.

The awardees for the event are as follows:

* Best Integrated Marketing Launch in Real Estate

The Arena at Hiranandani Fortune City, Panvel

* Residential Project of the Year

Hubtown Celeste, Hubtown Limited

* The Gold Standard in Affordable Luxury

Raymond The Address by Mr. Gautam Singhania, Raymond Realty Limited

* Iconic Project of the Year

Keventer One, Keventer Realty

* Best Lifestyle Project of the Year - Residential

Zen Vistas Realty Ventures LLP

* Emerging Developer of the Year

VB Group

* Best Commercial Project of the Year in Nerul

Aura Vertex, Aura Realtors

* Developer of the Year in Redevelopment

DGS Township

* Best CEO of the Year

Mr. Radheshyam Khetan, Managing Director, Kaventer Realty

* Best Designed Luxury Housing - Non-Metro

Keystone Elevate, Keystone Communities LLP

* Best Redevelopment Developer of the Year

Suryakant Kakade & Associates

* Most Promising Upcoming Builder in Youth Group

Arjun Kandhari, B. Kandhari Group

* Real Estate Quality Legal Advisory Brand of the Year

Zeus Law Associates

* Brand of the Year 2026

Smartworld Developers

* Best CMO of the Year

Ms. Suparna Mucadum, Head of Marketing and Brand Custodian, Kaventer Realty

* Realtor Of the Year

Aman Estates

* The Visionary Redevelopment Leader

Jem Group

* Iconic Leader of the Year

Mr. Kushal Shah, Promoter, Hubtown Limited

* Emerging Real Estate Brand of the Year - 2026

Sri Baby Property Developers Private Limited

* Quality Culture Transformation Team Award

Raymond Realty Quality Team, Raymond Realty Limited

* OOH Campaign of The Year

Keventer One Testimonial Campaign 1 Lakh sqft., Keventer Realty

* Ethical Brand of the Year for the India's First Smart City Dholera

J Joshi Infra Projects Pvt Ltd

* Best Lifestyle Residential Project of the Year

Smartworld The Edition

* Emerging Real Estate Brand of the year - Mumbai

Vibe Realty

* Real Estate Company of the Year

Rudraamaar Group

* Business Leader of the Year

Mr. B.P Singh Roy, Additional Director, Kaventer Realty

* Best Business Woman Award

Mrs. Pinky Kandhari, B Kandhari Group

* Digital Marketing Agency - Real Estate

Brand Buzzers

* Developer of the year - Residential

Multi Space Developer Pvt Ltd

* Business Leader of the Year in Real Estate

Jignesh Hirani

* India's Leading Brand Partnership Agency of the Year

TBB- TheBigBang

* Best Jewellers in ANDHERI WEST

JSJ Jewellers

* Emerging developer of the year

ShriSai Akar CivilInfra India Pvt Ltd

* Most Impactful Real Estate Marketing & Activation Agency

KD Kingdong Group

* Excellence in Building India's Urban-to-Agri Movement

Mangofolks by Konkan Estate

These events are perfected going forward. Initiating participation of these talented folk is no easy task. The entire event is crafted with care, starting from choosing a conducive venue, to a bubbly anchor and then adding a touch of Bollywood, with actress Bhagyashree.

Award ceremonies like these, are breathers to all those aspiring to bring to the fore their talents and competing only adds that competitive twang that assures one that they are competition material.

So, while the participants put their best foot forward and the organisers revved up the setting, the spectators had an enriching experience of getting to know what an electrifying combination talent, excellence and teamwork make.

The event also featured a panel discussion on "War, Economic Shifts & Investment: Navigating the Real Estate Landscape."

Moderator:

Mr. Rikhav Shah - Director, JONA Realty, Mumbai

Panelists:

* Mr. Keval Valambhia - COO, CREDI MCHI, Mumbai

* Mr. Pranal Rokade - Head Quality, Raymond Realty Limited, Mumbai

* Dr. Ohm Prakash Gunasekaran - Chief Executive Officer, Zenvistas Realty, Coimbatore

* Mr. Vaibhav Tapdiya - Founder & Managing Director, Keystone World, Gurgaon

The esteemed panel shared valuable perspectives and key insights, offering the audience a deeper understanding of current market dynamics and investment trends shaping the real estate landscape.

The event was hosted by Adsync Advertising LLC- Dubai, in media partnership with Times Now. The associate partner for the event was Touchwood Advisory & Management, while Be Incredible served as the marketing partner. Outdoor media support was provided by Global Advertisers Pvt. Ltd., and Navnit Motors was the automobile partner for the event.

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