Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI/PNN): How often have you noticed a billboard and have stopped by or been caught by surprise? In the age of monotonous OOH advertising, it's quite rare for this event to happen. But, what if we told you that you would see real humans going through their day on a life-size balcony?

A project known for bringing the concept of balconies back to Mumbai's suburbs, Shapoorji Pallonji Northern Lights Skyraa found an ingenious way to put forth the benefits that come with having a balcony in the most alluring way. The residential project is developed with the vision to provide elegant and luxurious residences at the upmarket location of Pokhran Road, Thane.

To give you a glimpse of the uncanny experience, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate recently took to the streets of Thane to launch a real-life balcony OOH advertisement. One can see a live 4D balcony with influencers and actors practising yoga or enjoying a rejuvenating cup of coffee with music, drawing the audience's attention to the leisurely benefits that a balcony comes with.

Link to a video experience of the billboard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gO9SibmlLwg

Living through a pandemic has reignited the urge for a dedicated space to serve as a getaway from the four walls. Built for the skies, every apartment has a balcony that lets you and your family have conversations as you watch the first light of the day make its way to your home.

Explaining the message behind the concept, Sumit Sapru (Business Head, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate) said, "The pandemic has brought us closer to our homes. Post the second wave of COVID-19, luxury and comfort in apartments has become a deciding factor. Leveraging this shift and latent demand, we have planned to launch a new phase, believing this is the right time to bring the best products to the Thane micro-market."

Demystifying the unique 4D advertisement, Parikshit Pawar (CMO, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate) added, "In a world where outdoor advertising gets lost in the noise and the daily humdrum, we made an effort to put forth an experience that speaks for itself. Being more than a recreational space, the balcony symbolizes breaking away from the binding windows amidst this concrete jungle. Lifestyle influencers invited to the site interacted with their followers and extended this surreal experience to the avenues of social media taking the impact of the campaign further."

"We are honoured by the overwhelming response from the people for our project and the 4D outdoor advertising campaign," he stated, thanking the customers for the incredible response.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

