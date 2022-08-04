New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI/Mediawire): Students' biggest concern when doing classroom learning is conceptual clarity and connectivity with the topics.

Today, as part of the goal to make education more competency driven, daily life examples have been introduced Chapter-wise for main subjects of CBSE Class 9 and 10.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022: Intelligence Bureau (IB) Issues Alert, Warns of Possible Terror Attack by Lashkar-e-Khalsa in Delhi and J&K.

Such an initiative (in collaboration with Educart) will help students understand 'why' they are learning the topics using real-life applications and connect with the topics better.

Moreover, CBSE recently announced (as per circular ACAD-57/2022) that this year's exam pattern will have 30 per cent competency-based questions and applying concepts in real-life situations will be part of this year's question paper. Pan-India training is aggressively ongoing to prepare teachers for the same.

Also Read | China Begins Its Largest-Ever Military Exercises Around Taiwan, Helicopters Fly Past Pingtan Island (Watch Video).

Link to the material having these Real-life examples (chapter-wise)

You can learn from the screenshot above how Quadratic Equations can be used in cricket DRS technology to decide if the LBW appeal was correct or not. The study material provided covers similar concepts along with lots of competency-based questions.

"Great initiative by Educart to work with CBSE experts and provide such a useful question bank. Students always look for a fundamental understanding of topics to avoid rote learning and such real-life examples for every topic will help answer the 'why I am studying this' and grasp topics better. More importantly, it will prepare students for the upcoming new pattern of competency-based questions"

As quoted by Priya Gupta, CBSE Co-ordinator (DPSV School)

Another example below shows how the concept of Ohm's Law from the Science chapter 'Electric Circuits' is used when a smartphone is connected to a charger.

Looking at these examples:

We noticed that these real-life examples are given in Science and Mathematics (Standard and Basic) subjects of CBSE Class 9 and Class 10 material (question banks 2022-23) of Educart.

Social Science material covers contextual pictorial examples along with some competency/ source-based solutions to help students with better understanding of NCERT text.

In English Language and Literature, reference to context examples and inference-based questions to test various levels of competencies (NCERT based) are provided in the question bank of Educart for each CBSE Class 9/10 prose/poetry Chapter.

Experts say this is something we rarely see in any material provided for CBSE students and is a commendable new step by Educart. Overall, CBSE has always maintained that fundamental understanding of the topics is important to answer the new pattern of questions that are introduced in the recent year.

This new material provided in question bank of Educart for CBSE Class 9 and 10 for 2022-23 academic year will immensely help students better understand the classroom taught topics and be exam-ready.

It is also expected that with the upward trend of move towards offline learning is here to stay and such books providing a variety of contextual content will be a great reference material for all stakeholders involved.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)