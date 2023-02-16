New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/PNN): Krisumi Corporation, the first Indo-Japanese Mega Real Estate JV, has partnered with Japanese firm M. Tamai Architects & Associates Co., Ltd for its ongoing project, Waterfall Residences as well as all future developments in Sector 36 A, Gurugram. This collaboration stems from Krisumi Corporation's commitment to instilling global standards of construction quality in its projects.

Established in 1971 with a history spanning half a century, M.Tamai has undertaken numerous projects worldwide. M.Tamai ensures quality of construction through regular onsite inspections and detailed reviews of all design aspects. Awards bestowed by Corporate Health and Productivity from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of the Japanese Government in 2020, 2021, and 2022 is a testament to their commitment to quality in construction.

This partnership serves the purpose of upholding Krisumi's commitment to providing superior quality. M. Tamai will leverage their global experience in quality to bring to the table the best practices from around the world. They will conduct monthly inspections. A team from M. Tamai led by a Japanese expatriate will provide technical assistance as well as advice on construction design. They will be involved from design conception to the handover stage. As such, this will only enhance the contribution of the Sumitomo Technical Team, which is centrally located in Tokyo and involved in all phases of the project, from conception to execution.

Krisumi Corporation is a joint venture between India's Krishna Group- an automotive giant and the Japanese conglomerate, Sumitomo Corporation. Krisumi Waterfall Residences exemplifies the confluence of Japanese art and architecture with Indian aesthetics. Strategically located at Sector 36A along the Dwarka Expressway, Krisumi Waterfall Residences is a part of the larger integrated township called Krisumi City. Krisumi Waterfall Residences, comprises 433 units (2, 3 LDK and penthouses), including a 36,000 sq. ft. clubhouse. With TOTAL QUALITY MANAGEMENT as a core value at Krisumi Corporation, the construction mandate of Waterfall Residences has been awarded to Tata Projects which is also executing the ambitious Central Vista and Jewar Airport.

"Premium housing developments, such as Krisumi Waterfall Residences, command a premium due to their amenities, design, and construction quality. To provide our home buyers with the best construction quality in the industry, we are committed to employing the best construction practices. Towards this goal, we have joined forces with M. Tamai Architects and associates, which will allow us to accomplish our goal and thereby exceed the expectations of our customers," said Mohit Jain, Managing Director, Krisumi Corporation.

In Krisumi Waterfall Residences every detail of the project has been crafted to perfection, with a straight-line architecture where no two apartments face each other respecting the privacy of each resident. The minimal design aesthetics beautifully covers the different areas of the project that promises a life, which is simply sophisticated. A blend of fine Japanese craftsmanship complemented by Indian aesthetics defines the Krisumi Waterfall Residences, premium residences that promise a state-of-the-art design and extraordinary experiences.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the first Indo-Japanese mega real estate JV. We are confident that our consultancy services will establish a quality benchmark in the Indian construction industry. We will aid the residential project in fulfilling the dreams of home buyers at large," said Kazuhide Kitagawa, executive managing director, M. Tamai Architects and Associates.

An enterprising collaboration between Sumitomo Corporation, Japan and Krishna Group, India, Krisumi is a convergence of Kriya, meaning creation in Sanskrit, and Sumi, the Japanese word for fine living.

Our endeavour is to conceptualize, design and build homes which are characterized by the highest standards of Japanese craftsmanship, in sizes that complement today's ever-evolving way of life. By unifying Japanese design aesthetics with the warmth of Indian hospitality, we at Krisumi are giving shape to architectural masterpieces that are spectacular in form, and highly practical in function.

Driven by a 400-year legacy of excellence and trust, and a commitment to deploying cutting-edge design and technology, Krisumi is where Sophistication is Simplified.

