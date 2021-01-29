Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): As all eyes are set on the Annual Budget 2021, which will be unveiled on February 1, 2021, volatilities in the stock market have been increasing steadily. In the past 10 budgets, benchmark indices have fallen six times in the week prior to the budget.

The markets are also likely to remain volatile after the budget is presented, which is why there's a greater need to choose investment avenues offering the perfect blend of security, assured returns and monetary growth.

New-age investors prefer growing their capital safely: With a decline in returns offered by government savings schemes and even deposits offered by banks, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit has become a preferred investment avenue. With lucrative FD interest rates up to 6.85 per cent, Bajaj Finance FD suits the needs of the new-age investors, who not only wants to splurge but also think about retirement, paying bills and still save a steady sum.

Thus, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is the best option for salaried individuals to grow their savings. Read along to know why.

Monthly savings with Systematic Deposit Plan: For individuals who are unable to raise a lump sum amount to grow their savings, Bajaj Finance offers the option to grow monthly savings with a Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP) - an industry-first monthly savings option where one can start saving with as low as Rs. 5,000 per month. When saving with SDP, one can select tenures from 12 to 19 months, and choose to get all maturity proceeds together with the Single Maturity Scheme or get returns monthly with the Monthly Maturity Scheme.

Assured Returns: Investors have assured FD interest rates of up to 6.60 per cent. The more time one remains invested, the higher the returns. Additionally, if one chooses to renew their fixed deposit after maturity, Bajaj Finance offers an increase of interest by 0.10 per cent.

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is rated MAAA by ICRA, and FAAA by CRISIL, which guarantees safety and assured returns. The institution will not default, and investors will get their due amount timely. Bajaj Finance Limited has a customer base of more than 4.4 crore persons and the institution has over Rs. 22,000 crores in their deposit books. It has become increasingly popular because it offers assured returns. Additionally, Bajaj Finance is also known for being one of the only NBFC that has zero unclaimed deposits, which indicates timely payouts and default-free experience.

Flexible Payout Options: We all have monthly bills such as water, internet, electricity, or fuel, to pay. Those worried about managing their monthly expenses can opt for the flexible payout options offered by the company. Bajaj Finance online FD offers to pay interest annually, half-yearly, quarterly, or even monthly, as per the requirement of the investor. Investors can also choose to cumulate their returns and receive them at maturity.

Easy Loan against Fixed Deposit: For those who are just starting in life, it is not easy to purchase high-value assets. Often, they require a loan. When banks ask for collateral, many people come up short. By investing smartly in a fixed deposit, one can make it their collateral. Bajaj Finance Limited offers easy loans against 75 per cent of the fixed deposit amount invested with the company.

Time-Saving and Efficient Application Process: The application for Bajaj Finance FD is entirely online. There is no need to visit the branch for documentation purposes. On deciding the investment amount and tenure, investors can book their deposit within minutes, with an end-to-end online paperless process. It is easy, fast, and straightforward. Before investing, one can also use the Fixed Deposit Calculator to determine the amount and tenure that best suits an individual's investment strategy.

Investing a portion of one's salary towards Bajaj Finance FD will not only help one save more but also help one become financially independent in the long run.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 40 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Lifecare Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

