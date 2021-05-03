Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): The commencement of a new month is often accompanied with the joy of receiving one's monthly salary. With the much-awaited appraisals and bonuses being credited widely, it can be tempting to splurge and treat oneself to some extravagance, but it would be a more prudent choice to invest a portion of one's hard-earned income.

One should focus not only on saving money, but also towards growing one's wealth. There are a multitude of investment instruments that facilitate growth, each bringing along their respective risks. Amidst the sea of uncertainties and volatile market movements, fixed deposit, has proved to be a safe harbour for investors.

A fixed deposit is an investment option which helps one earn interest on savings parked with a preferred financier. One can choose to get returns on a periodic basis, or at maturity.

Reasons to choose Bajaj Finance online FD

Fixed deposit plans are offered by post offices, various banks and non-banking financial companies. With many options available, parking one's surplus earnings from bonuses received, in an easy and safe option could be a challenging task. Here's why investing in a Bajaj Finance FD can be a smart move.

Simple and credible investment platform

One doesn't have to suffer the exhaustion of waiting in long queues, as investments can be made in Bajaj Finance online FD plans from the comfort of one's home. The Bajaj Finance online FD form and cKYC document verification process will make the overall experience better. An additional FD interest rate of 0.10 per cent can be earned by utilizing this end-to-end paperless investment procedure.

Also, the flexible lock-in period allows one to set a tenor between 12 and 60 months, giving them the freedom of customizing their FD plans as per their requirements. For confirming the returns that apply to the FD type and tenor one has decided to go with, they can visit the fixed deposit calculator page available on Bajaj Finserv's website.

Earn substantial returns at maturity

To withdraw generous returns at maturity, one should invest in a Bajaj Finance FD. This is because the fixed deposit rates offered by post office FDs and bank FDs are much lower as compared to the FD rates that are associated with Bajaj Finance FD plans. To verify the same, here's an example.

Consider an amount of Rs. 15,00,000 is invested for a tenor of 5 years in a Bajaj Finance online FD that locks in the invested amount at interest rates of up to 7.10 per cent*. The returns on each of the investment instruments have been provided in the table below:

Senior citizens can gain 0.25 per cent additional rate benefit, regardless of the mode of investment they choose.

The same amount can also be invested for the same tenor in a non-cumulative fixed deposit plan by Bajaj Finance, according to one's convenience and future requirements, to take care of one's periodic expenses. The below table displays the periodic interest options and earnings that a non-cumulative Bajaj Finance online FD can provide:

For checking the returns with other values of chosen deposit amount, interest rate, and tenor, one can use the FD calculator that can be found on the official website of Bajaj Finserv.

Easy liquification and laddering deposits

It is recommended to ladder deposits, instead of investing all the savings in one fixed deposit, if easy liquification is what one aims for. This not only enables them to balance the effect of fluctuating interest rates on their deposits, but also helps them to collect returns of multiple FDs and deposit it into a high-paying fixed deposit in the future.

This multi-deposit feature helps one to invest in several fixed deposits at once. Also, the choice of selecting the FD tenor, amount, and type of FD would be at their disposal.

Bajaj Finance online FD is a haven for investing earnings. This can be verified from the high credit ratings it has received from CRISIL (FAAA) and ICRA (MAAA) which are the leading credit rating agencies in India.

7.10 per cent* - This rate is applicable for non senior citizens applying online.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

To know more, please visit: www.bajajfinserv.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)