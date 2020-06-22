New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): MSI, a world leading gaming brand has announced great offers and huge discounts up to 28 per cent on its product range.

For an unrivaled gaming experience, the consumer can get their hands on powerful gaming laptops with the latest graphics such as Alpha 15, GF 63, and GL 65 along with stunning 'Content Creator' series such as the Prestige 14. The customers can avail discounts on leading e-commerce portals: Flipkart and Amazon.

Also Read | Delhi Police Filed Status Report in Student Activist Safoora Jargar's Bail Matter Related to Anti-CAA Protest: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 22, 2020.

Commenting on the announcement, Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI said, "We have announced this offer with an intension to help our customers gain the benefits of our extraordinary product line-up. Our focus is always to provide an all-inclusive experience to our consumers through exciting deals and offering smart innovation, exceptional graphics and revolutionary features and designs that are appreciated by our consumers. Keeping customer interest at heart, MSI also included Prestige 14 in the line-up for customers to work more efficiently at home. In our endeavor to encourage the passion of budding gamers and digital community, this participation in the sale season remains a key factor to enhance our presence in the Indian market. We look forward to creating an exceptional experience for our consumers and attach new customers to our existing portfolio."

Attractive discounts on Gaming and Content Creation series of laptops from 23rd - 28th June.

Also Read | Justin Bieber Gets Accused of Sexual Assault, Singer Denies all the Allegations with Proofs.

The high-performance and utility-based laptops by MSI offer smart innovation, exceptional graphics, and revolutionary features.

Offers on Flipkart.com include -

Gaming Series

Alpha 15

With discounts of up to 15 per cent , the Alpha 15 which was initially for INR 83,194 will now be available for INR 69,990. With features such as Free Sync Technology, Cooler Boost 5, and 7nm Radeon RX 5500M, this laptop provides one of a kind gaming experience for AAA game titles such as Gear 5 and Ghost Reckon Breakpoint.

Specs:

Processor- AMD R7-3750H

Display- 15.6" FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level 120Hz 72 per cent NTSC Thin Bezel, close to 100 per cent Srgb

Storage- DDR IV 16GB (2666 MHz) + 1 TB HDD/ 256 GB SSD

OS- Windows10 Home Plus without ODD

Graphics Card- Radeon RX 5500M, 4 GB Graphics

GF63 Thin

The GF63 Gaming laptop with the latest 16 series; perfect for the gamers who look for speed and efficiency, can also be availed on a discount of up to 28 per cent on Flipkart.

Specs:

Processor- 9th Gen Intel® Core i7-9750H, i5-9300H

Display- 15.6-inch FHD

Storage- 16 GB/1 TB HDD/256 GB SSD, 8 GB/512 GB SSD

OS- Windows 10

Graphics Card- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 6GB Graphics and GTX 1650 Max Q, 4GB Graphics respectively

Content Creation Series

MSI's Content Creation series delivers true-to-life images with a focus to unleash the creative potential across the country and transform the way content is created.

For the love of art; created especially for the creator, the ultra-light, ultra-thin, MSI Prestige 14 equipped with NVIDIA GeForce graphics delivers better performance over integrated graphics and is ideal for photo editing, video re-mastering, and even gaming. The same can be bought exclusively on Flipkart.com with a discount of INR 10,000. The price of a laptop which was initially INR 89,990 is now available at INR 79,990.

Specs:

Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® Core i5

Display- 14" FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level, close to 100 per cent sRGB

Storage- 8 GB/512 GB SSD

OS- Windows 10

Graphics Card- NVIDIA Geforce MX250, 2GB Graphics,

Offers on Amazon.in include -

Gaming Series

Alpha 15 (Per Key RGB Version)

With discounts of up to 19 per cent , the Alpha 15 which was initially for INR 99,990 will now be available for INR 80,799. MSI has integrated all gamers' coveted functions into its gaming rigs, eliminating the tedious trial and error by themselves and pushing the performance beyond limits.

Processor- AMD R7-3750H

Display- 15.6" FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level 144Hz 72 per cent NTSC Thin Bezel, close to 100 per cent sRGB

Storage- DDR IV 16GB (2666MHz) + 512 NVMe SSD

OS- Windows10 Home Plus without ODD

Graphics Card- Radeon RX 5500M, 4 GB Graphics

GL 65 Leopard

MSI GL65 Leopard is the go-to budget option for GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and 9th Gen Intel Core i7 portable gaming laptop. The laptop is available with upto 15 per cent discount on Amazon.in, currently priced at INR 84,990 instead of INR 99,990.

Processor- 9th Gen Intel® Core i7-9750H

Display- 15.6" LCD (1920*1080 Full HD), IPS-Level 144Hz 72 per cent NTSC Thin Bezel, close to 100 per cent sRGB

Storage- 8GB/512GB NVMe SSD

OS- Windows10 Home Plus

Graphics Card- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 6GB Graphics

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)