Bengaluru (Karanataka) [India], January 8 (ANI): Invest Karnataka Forum (IKF) Co-chairman Sajjan Jindal suggested on Monday setting up industrial parks in regions that are about two hours road drive from airports in the state.

Expressing this while he participated online in the first reconstituted IKF meeting chaired by Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil, he opined setting up such industrial parks would facilitate attracting increased investment.

Sajjan Jindal said, "Being an industrialist residing in the state, I knew very well why Karnataka stands out as a preferred investment destination".

Responding to Sajjan's suggestion, Minister MB Patil said, "The government also intended to set up industrial parks in an area of about 5,000-10,000 acres".

"To enable the operationaling of industries, plug-in facilities will be established in such parks", he added.

Investments of Rs 55,000 crore have been confirmed in the present government and various proposals of about Rs 40,000 crore to 1 lakh crore are in various stages of the process, Patil informed.

It was also decided in the meeting to form sub-groups within IKF to focus on sectoral investment.

The meeting reviewed key developments in the last months and deliberated on framing the roadmap for going forward.

IKF Directors Geetanjali Kirloskar of Kirloskar Systems, and Vijay Krishnan Venkateshan of Kenna Metals were present. One more Director, Ankith Fatehpuria of Zetworks participated online.

Industries Department Principal Secretary S Selvakumar, Commissioner Gunjan Krishna and CEO CT Muddukumara were present. (ANI)

