Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): The landmark 15th edition of the World Athletics Gold Label TCS World 10K Bengaluru has been oversubscribed across all categories, with over 27,000 participants gearing up for race day - Sunday, 21st May 2023 - to be flagged off from the iconic Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Ethiopia's Birhanu Legese, the world's fourth fastest male marathoner, and Kenya's Irine Cheptai, the women's defending champion and course record holder, headline a formidable Elite field for the USD 210,000 prize money race.

Amateur runners from across India and the world will stand in unison with the Elites at the start line to #ComeAlive and find joy as they traverse the picturesque AIMS-certified Boomerang-shaped route, featuring some of the most majestic structures of the city.

Cheering on the participants will be multiple-time Olympic and World 400m champion Sanya Richards-Ross as the International Event Ambassador.

TCS World 10K Finisher Tee Launched

The joy of completing your first 10K or your 15th is just as fulfilling. It calls for months of commitment and dedication to carry you across the finish line. At Procam International, along with our Sports Goods Partner ASICS, we appreciate and strive to recognise this effort.

Japanese sports performance brand ASICS is a long-standing official Sports Goods Partner of this premier race and its exclusive Finisher Tee was launched by India cricketer, ASICS Athlete Prasidh Krishna.

The top 1000 finishers across men and women in the Open 10K will receive the finisher tee as a token of recognition for their efforts and achievement.

Sunil Deshpande, Regional Head - TCS Bengaluru, said, "At TCS, we are thrilled to witness the overwhelming response to the momentous 15th edition of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru, which has been oversubscribed across all categories. As a leading global IT services provider, we endeavour to provide a platform for amateur and elite runners to showcase their skills, push their limits, and come together in the spirit of competition. The TCS World 10K Bengaluru embodies our commitment to promoting wellness, community, and perseverance, and showcase the power of sport to bring people together. We wish all participants the best of luck and look forward to an unforgettable race day on May 21st."

Naarayan TV, CMO, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, "IDFC FIRST Bank is delighted to be the Associate Sponsor of the TCS World 10K, Bengaluru one of the most recognized and sought-after marathons globally, for the second year in a row. This association aims to bring people together and provide support for different causes, close to their hearts. Through the runners' pledge, IDFC FIRST Bank aims to promote the idea of giving back to the society. For every runner that completes the Open 10K Run at the TCS World 10K within 1hour & 15mins, our bank will donate Rs. 1000 on their behalf to an IDFC FIRST Bank supported NGO of their choice. The Bank promotes a healthy financial lifestyle with its customer centric products that are guided by ethics and powered with technology. We look forward to an event that radiates energy, inspires a spirit of camaraderie, and encourages people's #Journeytothestart."

Rajat Khurana, Managing Director ASICS India & South Asia said, "ASICS has been on a mission to promote its philosophy of 'Sound Mind in a Sound Body.' Through this association, we wish to educate runners about the positive impact of movement and how it's important to focus on the well-being of not only body but also mind. This event is also important for us to communicate with the running community about various innovations and technologies that ASICS has to offer. With 11 stores in the city and 22 stores in the region, South India remains a priority market for us."

Speaking about the event, ASICS Brand Ambassador and Indian Cricket Team Member, Prasidh Krishna said, "TCS World 10K run is one of the premier races in the world and it gives every participant a perfect opportunity to push themselves and achieve their goals. ASICS has been instrumental in shaping my journey by providing me with the right kind of gear needed for my training and playing requirements. I deeply cohere with ASICS' vision and philosophy and hope we are together able to bring about a meaningful change in the society."

Run Virtually on the TCS World 10K App

Over 1400 runners from across the world have already signed up to experience the magic of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2023 by joining the run virtually through the official TCS World 10K App. The virtual run ensures flexibility, and participants can run from wherever they are on the 20th & 21st May 2023.

Registrations for the virtual run in the Open 10K and Majja Run are open until 15th May 2023, or until when running places are filled, whichever is earlier. Register now at tcsworld10k.procam.in.

Here's a fantastic opportunity for the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2023 virtual finishers to secure a registration spot in the Open 10K race category (on-ground) for the 2024 edition. We are reserving 1000 Open 10K non-complimentary spots each for male and female finishers of the virtual 10K and 250 Open 10K non-complimentary spots each for male and female finishers of the virtual Majja Run. These spots will be available on a first-come, first- served basis in the next edition of the event only. Entry rules and guidelines will apply.

"We are absolutely delighted to receive an overwhelming response for the landmark 15th edition of this incredible TCS World 10K which has become synonymous with Bengaluru's running culture. Race day this year is going to be electrifying with over 27,000 participants taking the start line. As always, our efforts to deliver this world-class event could not be possible without the support of our sponsors, partners and the Government of Karnataka," Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International, said.

Mirchi Get Active Expo

The Mirchi Get Active Expo is a one-stop hub for runners and fitness enthusiasts showcasing innovative offerings in the health, fitness and lifestyle world. It also gives runners the opportunity to avail themselves of exciting offers by leading sports & lifestyle brands. All registered runners will need to visit the Expo to collect their running bibs.

The Mirchi Get Active Expo will take place at the Jayamahal Palace, 1, Jayamahal Main Road (near Cantonment Railway Station Road), Nandi Durga Road Extension, Jayamahal, in Bengaluru. It commences on Thursday, 18th May, and runs through Saturday, 20th May. The Expo will remain open from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm on Thursday and Friday and from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on Saturday.

The TCS World 10K is conducted under the auspices of the Karnataka Athletic Association and the Athletics Federation of India and is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, World Athletics, Association of International Marathons & Distance Races (AIMS), and Global Sports Communication.

The TCS World 10K Bengaluru is proud and grateful for the support of our esteemed partners:

Title Sponsor - Tata Consultancy Services Associate Sponsor - IDFC FIRST Bank Sports Goods Partner - ASICS

Driven by - Tiago.ev

Snacking Partner - Cadbury FUSE Hydration Partner - Bisleri

Energy Drink Partner - FAST&UP Social Connect Partner - Vedanta Print Partner - The Times of India Entertainment Partner - Mirchi Medical Services Partner - Fortis Philanthropy Partner - Aidbees

Hospitality Partner - ITC Windsor Bengaluru.

