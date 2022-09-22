New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network today announced the launch of the thirteenth edition of "Red Raas". The event will be hosted from September 26 to October 4, 2022, in Ahmedabad.

After two digital editions, the biggest Navratri celebration is back on the ground. The event commemorates Navratri, the unique festival of Gujarat with a modern twist. Every year since 2009, Red FM works with lyricists and composers across the states to make Red Raas Garba tracks. Over the years, we have been able to create around 100 original tracks under Red Raas album. This year the Red Raas album is centred around romance in reference to Shri Radha Krishna Ji. The event is an amalgamation of the best of music, Garba competition, food elements, and entertainment for nine days during Navratri.

Sharing her thoughts around the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director and COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said, "As a radio network, our objective is to build communities of music lovers, who have similar tastes and ethos, both cultural and habitual. In the trying times to revive traditional charm, Red FM is proud to be marching into the thirteenth year of Red Raas. It is our longest IP in running that is an amalgamation of prominent musicians and upcoming talents that create Red Raas originals tracks. These tracks have become beloved with the audience that grooves to the beats of Garba and Dandiya. Our goal with bringing Red Raas on the ground this year is to rekindle the spirit of experientialism to the festival. We are hoping after the hiatus of two years of celebrating digitally, you will join us back on the ground in this massive celebration of culture and festive spirit."

RED FM stands out as not only India's largest radio channels, but also one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyperlocal, hypervocal and with our brand philosophy and attitude 'Bajaate Raho!' We are at the core of millennials' hearts. By leveraging our two decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a 'larger than life experience'. We thrive on the emotional connect with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations across the country. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the 'station of expression' RED FM boasts of over 431 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.

