Business News | Rediscover the Art of Gathering with the Luxury Group by Marriott International

PRNewswire

Singapore, June 16: The Luxury Group by Marriott International is launching the third edition of its Luxury Dining Series, offering curated culinary journeys under the theme "Across the Table". From August to October, the series will take place at luxury hotels including JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto, and will conclude with an experience at sea with Luminara, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

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Each experience is thoughtfully curated to celebrate curiosity and connection, as chefs step beyond the kitchen to engage with guests. This year, key program moments have been identified across the series to facilitate authentic connections with the destinations, ingredients, and each other:

- Chefs [At The] Table, an intimate evening where renowned chefs sit among the guests and share personal stories

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- The Grand Banquet, an immersive dinner celebration at iconic local sites celebrating heritage, culture and local rituals

- Heirloom AM/PM, highlights a single heirloom ingredient or technique through collaborative menus

- Page to Plate extends the journey with a curated collection of favorite recipes selected to deepen guests' experiences beyond the table

- The Shared Memory Menu invites guests to explore mixology through flavors tied to memory and place

- Spirited Social brings the art of mixology to life with dynamic bar takeovers led by expert bartenders

- Journey To Exceptional Taste comprises chef-guided tours or masterclasses that uncover cultural exchanges and techniques, culminating in an intimate meal that brings those connections to life

"This year, the focus of the Luxury Dining Series is to highlight the emotional heart of dining, exploring how stories unfold, flavors linger, and connections deepen when meals are shared," says Oriol Montal, Regional Vice President of Luxury, Marriott International Asia Pacific excluding China, and Regional Vice President of Singapore. "Each destination in this year's series is truly unique, with an incredible lineup of talent eager to create experiences that celebrate not only what is served, but what is shared. Our hope is that discerning travelers will be inspired to discover somewhere new, and in doing so, rediscover the art of gathering."

In collaboration with Moët Hennessy across participating destinations[1], this year's "Across the Table" culinary experiences will unfold as follows:

Exclusive hotel stay packages are available across destinations, whilst the Luxury Dining Series onboard Luminara, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is exclusively available for guests booked on the Japan voyage. Marriott Bonvoy members can also bid on these exceptional dining events using their Marriott Bonvoy Moments loyalty points. Visit Luxury Dining Series for more information.

High-resolution images available here.

About Luxury Group by Marriott International

With an unrivaled portfolio of dynamic luxury brands, Marriott International is creating authentic, rare, and enriching experiences sought by today's global luxurian. Spanning all corners of the world, Marriott International's Luxury Group offers a boundless network of more than 560 landmark hotels, resorts, and yachts in over 70 countries and territories through The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, and W Hotels. From the world's most iconic destinations to the ultimate undiscovered gems, the international hospitality leader's collection of luxury brands is focused on elevating travel with highly contextualized, nuanced brand experiences that signal the future of luxury by allowing guests to indulge their passions while sparking personal growth. For more information, please visit Luxury.Marriott.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with more than 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

[1] Excluding in the Maldives

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