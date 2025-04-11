India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], April 11: Say hello to the future of real estate. We are proud to announce the launch of Reeltor, founded by Pulkit Gulati, an industry veteran with years of experience; the company aims to set a new benchmark for client service and market expertise.

Reeltor is more than just another real estate firm; we are committed to helping individuals and families not just find properties but find their homes. The company's digital platform is already seeing users in various cities - Delhi/NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata - and is only expanding from there. Our reel-based app keeps you engaged and updated on trends. Reeltor is on a mission to bridge the gap between traditional real estate practices and the needs of today's digitally savvy clients. Through a mix of cutting-edge technology, deep local expertise, and a people-first approach, the company aims to set new standards for what clients can expect from a real estate partner. Users can list properties without brokers. Users list and sell properties on their own with our intuitive and seamless search tools.

The idea of the Communities was conceptualized to let the users engage with one another. This allows users to get a deeper understanding of the area users would invest in. Reeltor launches today with a mission to serve the community through ethical services, neighbourhood expertise, and genuine client care. We are rooted in a community that is built for you. An integral feature of communities is that you can know more about the market, the developers and get property insights. You can talk directly to members from different communities and all the communication stays private. We do not store your data. We aim to revolutionise the real estate experience. This is an electrifying take on modern real estate being reimagined to suit the world of technology.

The Reeltor App lets users scroll through reels of the properties that they are interested in. The algorithm doesn't confine what comes up next. But shows a diverse range of properties at all times. It is designed to streamline the customer journey. Reeltor enters the market with a focus on client service and results. We are redefining the way people buy, sell, and manage real estate through digital-first solutions, real-time analytics, and human-centred service. Be a part of a digital-first approach and get the App on Play Store and Apple Store.

A feature in our website that stands out from the rest is our AI ChatBot. Our chatbot allows users to search for any property they desire, from our database and across the internet as well. Our chatbot gives results that are property specific according to your needs. This helps users to find exactly what they're looking for. Additionally, Reeltor values your privacy and does not share any of your data.

"We started the company to build a community and make it accessible with micro-video sharing services as well," said Pulkit Gulati, Founder of Reeltor. "We've built this platform to bring speed and confidence in every step of the real estate process."

Reeltor will also partner with local nonprofits and host events to give back to the community it serves. The company is now active pan-India, with plans to expand to multiple markets in the near future.

For more information, visit https://www.reeltor.com or info@reeltor.com.

About Reeltor

Headquartered in Delhi, India, Reeltor specialises in providing innovative real estate management and services. We are dedicated to helping clients navigate property transactions. Operating across the country, Reeltor enables users to list and sell their properties. We optimise the intuitive software to show the best properties. We offer full-service solutions tailored to the needs of homeowners, buyers, and investors.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Email: info@reeltor.com

Website: https://www.reeltor.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)