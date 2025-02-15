NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 15: Refex Group, a pioneering force in sustainable business solutions, reinforced its leadership and commitment to responsible business practices at the 19th National Convention of the United Nations Global Compact Network India (UN GCNI), held at The Leela Palace, Chennai. The two-day event, which convened global and national leaders in sustainability, finance, and policy, witnessed Refex Group at the forefront, driving impactful conversations on sustainable growth, climate action, and ethical business integrity.

As the official convener for both the Business Integrity Conclave and the Annual Convention, Refex Group reaffirms its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). Anil Jain, Managing Director of Refex Group and Convenor of the convention, delivered the welcome address, setting the stage for meaningful discussions and corporate commitments toward a sustainable and resilient future.

"Refex Group has long believed that businesses are not just contributors but catalysts for meaningful change. Our sustainable business model, spanning renewables, green mobility, industrial waste management, wind turbine manufacturing, ash disposal and healthcare, is a testament to our dedication to environmental stewardship, economic value creation, and social inclusivity," said Jain in his address.

With Tamil Nadu emerging as a leader in sustainable economic growth, Refex Group is actively shaping the sustainability landscape by aligning its business model with national and global priorities. The company's strategic initiatives, such as India's first affordable MRI machine (Anamaya) and its pioneering EV fleet services, highlight its commitment to innovation-driven sustainability.

Further solidifying its role as a frontrunner in ecosystem restoration, Refex Group recently established the 'Centre for Business Leadership on Ecosystem Restoration' in collaboration with UNGCNI, emphasizing the critical need for corporate participation in biodiversity conservation.

The convention served as a powerful platform for Refex Group to engage with key stakeholders, reinforcing its reputation as an industry leader and a trusted partner in advancing India's green goals. With a firm focus on climate action, resource circularity, and ethical governance, Refex Group continues to redefine the business landscape, setting new benchmarks for sustainable corporate leadership.

Refex Group is one of India's leading business organizations that started as a Refrigerant Gas refilling and bottling company, and has now been operating for over two decades expanding into Renewables, Ash and Coal handling, Medical Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, Green Mobility, Wind Turbine Manufacturing, Airports Retail and Transportation, among other such business verticals. It has been a 22-year journey of learning, serving our stakeholders, building resilience, and agility that Refex has traversed where it has aimed for excellence. The organisation relies on a strong foundation of principles such as integrity, diversity, dedication, commitment, and competitiveness, and keeps its customers' and shareholders' interest at the core.

