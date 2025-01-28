PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: Refex Industries Limited (NSE - REFEX | BSE - 532884), Championing sustainability in India with an extensive portfolio that includes Ash & Coal Handling, Refrigerant Gases, and Green Mobility, the Company proudly announces its Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 and 9M FY25, marking another step in its journey toward a greener future.

Key Financial Highlights

Other Key Highlights:

Consolidated Revenue Composition for Q3 FY25:

* Ash & Coal Handling: Rs. 683.46 Cr

* Refrigerant Gas: Rs. 10.44 Cr

* Power Trading: Rs. 11.77 Cr

* Green Mobility: Rs. 8.88 Cr

* Solar Power & Others: Rs. 2.58 Cr

Consolidated Revenue Composition for 9M FY25:

* Ash & Coal Handling: Rs. 1643.88 Cr

* Refrigerant Gas: Rs. 44.99 Cr

* Power Trading: Rs. 107.76 Cr

* Green Mobility: Rs. 22.20 Cr

* Solar Power: Rs. 8.83 Cr

* Sale of service: Rs. 4.65 Cr

* Others: Rs.7.59 Cr

Commenting on the performance, Anil Jain, Chairman & Managing Director of Refex Industries Limited said, "Our performance this quarter continues to reflect our focus on driving growth with purpose. The rise in standalone net profit alongside the healthy growth in revenue highlights the impact of our efforts in creating sustainable solutions.

The expansion of our green mobility division, with the acquisition of nearly 3,000 EVs, is a bold step toward cleaner and smarter transportation in India.

As I have mentioned earlier, Refex Industries is not only delivering the numbers to our valuable shareholders, but it is about taking steps benefitting all of our stakeholders by building a future where business success continues to go hand in hand with environmental responsibility. We will continue to take this journey forward and remain committed to delivering meaningfully".

Recent Highlights of Refex Industries Limited [as on the date of this release]

