Business News | Regional Cooperation Crucial for Tech Transformation and Inclusion, Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Speaking at the Inaugural Session of the 68th Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Governing Body Meeting in New Delhi, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal emphasized that no economy can navigate changes and challenges in isolation.

"No economy can navigate these changes in isolation. Regional cooperation is essential to ensure technological transformation and to strengthen inclusion rather than allowing the widening of capacities and capabilities," Goyal said.

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Goyal addressed the transitioning global economic landscape, noting that India is concluding its Chairship of the APO at a time when technological disruption, shifting supply chains, climate imperatives, and artificial intelligence are redefining industrial processes and governance.

"Artificial intelligence is redefining industrial processes. Digital technologies are transforming governance and commerce. Sustainability considerations are influencing trade, investment and industrial strategies at an unprecedented scale. In this environment, productivity must be understood not merely as a measure of efficiency, but as a strategic determinant of competitiveness, resilience, innovation, sustainability and inclusive growth," Goyal stated.

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The Union Minister noted that the gathering holds particular significance as the APO marked 65 years of dedicated service in promoting productivity, institutional cooperation, and sustainable economic development across the Asia Pacific region. "We have been a founding member since 1961, and we take great pride in being a part of this journey," Goyal said.

The Minister detailed several flagship initiatives, including Make in India, Startup India, Skill India, production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, and the national logistics policy, which represent a coherent national effort to enhance productivity across sectors.

He also drew attention to the role of digital public infrastructure, noting that the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) now processes over 20 billion transactions a month, "accounting for almost 49% of the world's real-time payment transaction volume."

Furthermore, Goyal emphasized the importance of supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which face structural constraints from technology gaps and financing limitations.

He mentioned that the future of productivity must remain sustainable, with cleaner production systems, circular economy practices, and green productivity becoming central to long-term competitiveness.

"The APOs Vision 2030 provides an important strategic framework for responding to these emerging realities. Its emphasis on stronger partnerships, measurable outcomes, institutional modernization, and member responsive programs reflects a clear understanding of the evolving global environment. The transition from strategic vision to effective implementation will be critical in determining the APOs future impact and relevance," Goyal said.

He reaffirmed India's continued commitment to the APO and to productivity-led regional development, stating that the milestone is an opportunity to collectively shape a future-ready chapter of productivity cooperation. (ANI)

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