New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI/SRV): YOUniTE, through its Investment Banking Operations course, is poised to make a significant difference.

Calling all interested candidates to register, the Certified Investment Banking Asset Servicing Professional (CIBASP) course offers the best of industry insights through its pool of experienced professionals.

Also Read | Pakistan Officially Out of T20 World Cup 2022? Can PAK Still Qualify for Semi Final After India’s Defeat to South Africa?.

There are a few private institutions that provide courses in investment banking, but the issue is not addressed because these courses are largely theory-focused and do not convert into the practical abilities needed on the job.

Also keep in mind the fact that there is a need to train not only fresh graduates but also people who have already joined investment banking but are struggling to cope with the work environment and operational processes, there 2 variants of this course, one for freshers and the other for professionals with 6+ months of experience.

Also Read | Bukayo Saka Injury Update: Mikel Arteta Speaks About Youngster’s Chances of Being Fit for 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The advantage the courses offers -

- you are skilled in the actual process that you will need to handle on the job

- equipped with the communications skills to interact with peers, seniors and clients, Using AI (Artificial Intelligence) tools in order to identify and fill in any gaps

- Its task-based, and carefully designed by professionals with over 70+ years of collective experience in Investment Banking operations

- Uses a DIAL Approach - gives the participant a near real 'day in a life' experience

A career in Investment banking operations has become a popular choice in recent years since it is a prestigious profession with a well-defined career growth path.

Let us first try and understand more about this industry.

Investment banking is a branch of banking that coordinates massive, intricate financial transactions like mergers or the underwriting of initial public offerings (IPOs). In addition to underwriting the issuing of new securities for a corporation, they also help raise money for businesses in a number of other ways.

Since the operations of an investment bank are vast, elaborate and complex, large teams are required to support these operations.

Over the last 15 to 20 years many leading global investment banks have set up facilities in India called Global Capability Centers (GCCs) to support their operations. Some of these investment banks are:

Bank of New York Mellon

Citigroup

JP Morgan Chase

State Street Bank and Trust

BNP Paribas

Northern Trust Corporation

HSBC

One of the key reasons for this rapid growth in India is the fact that compared to locations in Eastern Europe and the Asia Pacific, India offers the advantage of scaling up quickly due to the continuous availability of an English-speaking talent pool.

The number of institutions setting up GCCs in India has consistently grown over the years.

One very important service provided by investment banks to clients is custodial services.

As a custodian, they hold securities (stocks, bonds etc) and cash associated to securities transactions on behalf of their clients. They also handle the settlement of securities transactions on their behalf and provide a range of associated services like reporting, securities lending or the processing of corporate actions.

These custodial services are termed asset servicing. Asset servicing refers to the entire range of services that a custodian offers to their clients regarding the assets entrusted to their care.

Many of the GCCs set up by global Investment banks in India, handle these asset servicing processes. Therefore, many job opportunities exist in the Asset Servicing domain.

This offers a very good career option and growth path for fresh graduates and post-graduates from any stream.

At the entry-level, candidates are recruited in the "Analyst", profile and a sincere hard-working performer can quickly move up the ladder from

In a matter of few years with a steady and significant increase in your salary package.

However, it does require some preparation and grooming to break into this area of investment banking. You must be prepared and ready to make a difference in order to obtain an entry because the field is extremely sought-after.

Currently, many of the global investment banks recruit fresh graduate and postgraduate students, fresh out of college and then need to spend considerable time and resources in training them to equip them with the skills and resources required to perform the job of an analyst.

YOUniTE begins where formal education ends. They are pioneered in delivering industry-aspiring skills, competence, and experiences, and bring an end-to-end ecosystem to support the distinctive talent needs of individuals and institutions.

Further, the platform includes professional trainers, coaches, and mentors with a collective experience of 70+years and lived the wisdom of what it takes to build Next-Gen talents.

Abhishek, one of the Co-Founders brings 17+ years of experience in the Investment Banking Operations & Finance Industry, mainly with Northern Trust & State Street.

He grew up within the industry from an entry-level Analyst-role to Senior Vice President and left strong footprints of success in managing Operations, Talent Development, Driving Location Strategy, Transformation programs and stakeholder relationships.

Abhishek is strongly moved by the passion to make an impact on People, Enterprises and Communities by building the talent pipeline and creating a growth environment for People and Organizations.

Sumit, Co-Founder of YOUniTE, comes with 15+ years of experience in International Higher Education Recruitment, and Sales & Marketing in the Indian & South East Asian markets. He has transformed a start-up into an immensely successful organization that supports students from India in their endeavour to find the right education and growth opportunities abroad. He has an MBA from Germany, with a specialization in Business Consulting. Additionally, Sumit comes with a similar passion and drive to significantly contribute to talent development.

All in all, the YOUniTE, CIBASP program is poised to positively transform the talent pipeline of the industry.

To register for investment Banking programs, kindly click on the links below - www.younitelearning.in | To register for Higher education abroad opportunities, kindly click on this link www.eugateway.in

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)