New Delhi [India], February 16: On February 16, 2024, Rego, India's leading corporate car rental company, and Reliance Jio-BP announced a strategic partnership to power corporate car rental services across India.

Powering Future-Ready Corporate Travel: Through this partnership, Jio-BP will offer the Pulse Fleet Program (PFP) to Rego, which is designed to provide Rego's Pan-India fleet with exclusive discounts and preferential charging services. The robust charging network of Jio-BP will empower Rego to offer uninterrupted, efficient, and sustainable travel experiences for its corporate clients, driving the adoption of EVs within India's burgeoning corporate mobility landscape. Commenting on the association, Chief Chauffeur, Founder, and MD of REGO, Shankar H. R said, "This partnership with Jio-BP is a game-changer not just for Rego but for the entire corporate car rental industry in India, and it underscores

Rego's commitment to pioneering sustainable mobility solutions for all corporates in India."

"Jio-BP's extensive charging network and user-friendly mobile app, coupled with Rego's two decades of high-quality mobility services, offer corporate clients not just great convenience but also a powerful commitment to environmental responsibility and their compliance with ESG norms," he added.

Announcing the partnership with Rego, Jio-BP stated, "We take pride in aligning with an entity recognized as one of the '10 Best Transport Aggregators in India.' As we embark on this journey together, our alliance with REGO represents a dynamic force shaping the future of sustainable corporate mobility."

Rego has already partnered with leading EV automobile manufacturers like Tata Motors, BYD, and MG to meet its EV demand.

Recently, Rego launched state-of-the-art corporate EV lounges in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune and has a roadmap to open EV hubs across all major cities in India. This partnership with Jio-BP will empower Rego to cater to the growing corporate needs for Employee Transportation, Airport Transfer, Events, and Outstation trips.

Rego is a leading Corporate Mobility Company in India, with a fleet size of 4117+ Cabs, 4240+ Chauffeurs, and 213+ Clients across 256+ Cities.

Since its inception in 2004, Rego has witnessed stupendous growth through its exceptional service, strong team, industry benchmarking processes, and continuous upgrading to the latest technology.

Rego offers full stack car rental services ranging from Economy Sedan to Luxury Cars, Coaches and EVs.

Rego is proactively adding more Electric Cars to its fleet and has set a target to become a 100% Green Fleet by 2030. Rego is ISO Certified for Quality, was awarded 'The Best Corporate Car-Rental Icon of India 2023' and is the preferred choice of corporate mobility across industries.

Learn more about Rego on www.rego.co.in / LinkedIn / info@rego.co.in

Reliance Jio-BP, a joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and BP, is a leading player in the Indian fuels and mobility market. Leveraging Reliance's extensive reach and BP's global expertise, Jio-BP offers a variety of fuels, lubricants, and advanced low-carbon mobility solutions, including a rapidly expanding network of EV charging and swapping stations under the Jio-bp pulse brand.

Together, Rego and Jio-bp are paving the way for a greener and more efficient future of corporate mobility in India.

