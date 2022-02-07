New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI/TPT): Baithack, an Indian retailer brand that takes pride in its list of authentic flavored teas, has recently opened numerous outlets all across Mumbai and is expanding on a PAN India basis.

The new outlets of the brand established in the months of December and January are spread in the vicinity of Paonta Sahib- Himachal Pradesh, Thakur Village- Mumbai, Virar- Mumbai, Banda- Goa, Palghar- Maharashtra, Goregaon- Mumbai, and Bhayandar- Mumbai.

Apart from the many already existing and successfully running outlets, Baithack is also extending its arms to many other places to bring individuals the taste of Kullhads. The places include Valsad- Gujarat, Bhuvaneshwar- Orissa, Varanasi- Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh- Punjab, Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir, and Gaya- Bihar. Baithack already has over 30 outlets spread all across the country. The Baithack franchise is widely known to offer its customers a freshly made cup of chai served in a Desi Kulhad along with a wide range of side dishes prepared in the Baithack Kitchen following all standards of quality.

Talking about their vision of establishing the brand, founder Dinesh Upadhyaya said, "The fact is undeniable that the best conversations happen over tea. From brainstorming sessions to the inception of new ideas, tea lets you dive deep into creativity and bring the best out. Therefore, we at Baithack believe in offering young individuals an environment where they can learn and grow simultaneously. Since the youth is the biggest contributor in India's future, we hope our efforts to be a small part of boosting the way to the development of India as a whole."

Adding on to these thoughts, founder Shivlesh Mishra said, "We believe in providing opportunities of growth to anyone worthy of seeking them. At Baithack, we are committed to making the entrepreneurs of the future and we thereby are assisting them in all the ways that we can."

Baithack is on a mission to reinvent the good old tradition of the 'kulhad chai' for all. Considering the demand for 'chai' in the Indian market, Baithack is stringent on growing its business across as many cities and states as it can. With an eccentric business model, they are bound to give budding minds the perfect opportunity of learning all the while providing their customers a happy and homely experience of dining.

To know more about Baithack, click here: https://baithack.com/

