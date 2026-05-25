Business News | Relation Realtech Records 3X Increase in Site Visits After Partnering with Dr. Vivek Bindra's Bada Business Private Limited

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 25: Pune-based Relation Realtech Pvt Ltd, founded by Mohaniraj and Madhusudan, is steadily strengthening its position in India's real estate mandate sales ecosystem. Known for connecting developers, channel partners, and homebuyers through a relationship-driven approach, the company has spent over a decade building credibility in a highly competitive market.

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Despite its strong market presence and growing network, Relation Realtech began facing operational and scalability challenges as the real estate industry rapidly shifted towards digital-first systems and data-backed decision-making.

While the company continued investing in marketing and outreach, a lack of structured tracking systems and digital optimization created bottlenecks in growth.

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Before collaborating with Bada Business Private Limited under the Cash Growth Program (CGP), mentored by Dr. Vivek Bindra, the company's marketing efforts were largely dependent on traditional channels. Although investments were being made consistently, there was limited clarity on return on investment, lead quality, and conversion efficiency.

The absence of a structured sales funnel made it difficult to track customer journeys effectively. Lead nurturing processes were fragmented, weekly site visits remained moderate, and conversion activity through channel partners lacked consistency. Since the channel partner ecosystem is a critical driver in mandate sales, the lack of a structured engagement and motivation system impacted overall business momentum.

Recognizing the need for a scalable and system-driven growth strategy, Relation Realtech partnered with Bada Business Private Limited through the CGP initiative led by Dr. Vivek Bindra. The collaboration focused on transforming the company's marketing, sales, and partner management framework through structured systems and performance-driven execution.

The transformation began with a comprehensive audit of the company's existing marketing and sales operations. The analysis identified inefficiencies in budget allocation, lead acquisition channels, and conversion tracking processes. Based on these insights, the company shifted from broad traditional marketing to targeted digital campaigns backed by analytics and audience segmentation.

A major intervention introduced under CGP was the implementation of a structured sales funnel. Every stage (from lead generation and inquiry management to site visits and closures) was mapped systematically. This enabled the company to track performance at every level, bringing greater transparency and accountability into operations.

However, one of the most significant breakthroughs came through the activation of the company's channel partner network.

Realtech introduced a reward and recognition-based framework that encouraged higher engagement and participation among channel partners. Performance-based incentives created stronger alignment between teams and motivated partners to drive better-quality leads and site visits.

The results were immediate and measurable.

Within a short span of implementing these systems, Relation Realtech recorded a 3X increase in site visits. Improved targeting, better lead quality, and stronger partner coordination collectively contributed to higher customer engagement and increased footfall across projects.

The company also began witnessing stronger conversion outcomes due to improved alignment between its marketing and sales teams. Instead of focusing solely on lead volume, the strategy shifted towards attracting high-intent prospects, significantly improving operational efficiency.

Additionally, the company reported stronger returns from its digital marketing investments, while overall business growth projections also showed a substantial upward trend.

Speaking about the transformation, Founders Mr. Mohaniraj & Mr. Madhusudan said, "Partnering with Bada Business under the guidance of Dr. Vivek Bindra brought structure and clarity into our operations. We moved from unorganized processes to a system-driven approach where every stage is measurable and optimized. The growth in site visits and engagement has strengthened our confidence in scaling further."

Today, Relation Realtech stands as an example of how traditional real estate businesses can accelerate growth by combining technology, structured systems, and strategic mentorship. With an energized partner ecosystem and a sharper operational framework, the company is now positioned for long-term, sustainable expansion.

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