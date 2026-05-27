Business News | Relaxo Footwears Unveils One of Its Largest-Ever Autumn-Winter Collections While Celebrating 50 Years

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 27: Relaxo Footwears Limited, India's largest footwear manufacturer, celebrated its 50th year by hosting its bi-annual Distributors' Meet in New Delhi, where the company unveiled one of its largest-ever Autumn-Winter 2026 collections. The two-day event brought together over 250 distributors and trade partners from across India and served as a platform to showcase more than 600 products across categories, highlighting the company's future-ready product portfolio, category innovations, and growth vision for the coming season.

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Marking a significant milestone in the company's journey, the event featured one of Relaxo's largest-ever product displays, with over 600 products showcased across categories. The extensive showcase reflected the company's sharper focus on evolving consumer preferences, trend-led innovation, and lifestyle-driven product development.

The newly launched Autumn-Winter 2026 collection has been designed keeping in mind the aspirations of India's young and fashion-conscious consumers. Blending contemporary aesthetics with comfort, versatility, and affordability, the collection caters to changing fashion sensibilities and dynamic everyday lifestyles.

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This season's range places strong emphasis on trend-led sneakers, athleisure-inspired footwear, street-style silhouettes, fashion sandals, and elevated casual categories, witnessing growing demand among Gen Z and young consumers. The collection also highlights Relaxo's continued focus on premiumisation and building stronger lifestyle-led offerings across brands.

Backed by consumer insights, trend forecasting, and innovation-driven design capabilities, the company continues to strengthen its positioning as a youth-focused and fashion-conscious footwear player.

Mr. Gaurav Kumaar Dua, Co-CEO and Whole Time Director, said, "Today's young consumers are more fashion-aware, expressive, and trend-conscious than ever before. They seek footwear that complements their lifestyle while delivering comfort and versatility. Our Autumn-Winter 2026 collection has been thoughtfully curated around these evolving aspirations. This meet also gives us an opportunity to engage closely with our distributor partners, whose continued trust and support remain integral to Relaxo's growth journey."

The two-day meet witnessed strong enthusiasm from channel partners and offered an immersive showcase of upcoming trends, category expansions, and next-generation product innovations.

About Relaxo Footwears Ltd.

Incorporated in 1984, Relaxo is the largest footwear manufacturer in India and has been serving the nation for four decades. Ranked among the top 500 Most Valuable Companies (Fortune 500 India), Relaxo is synonymous with quality products and affordable prices. It manufactures slippers, sandals, and sports & casual shoes.

Its most popular brands - Relaxo, Sparx, Flite, and Bahamas - each lead their respective segments. Relaxo, an iconic brand known for its rubber slippers, is a versatile choice for all sections of society. Flite offers a stylish range of fashionable and semi-formal slippers. Sparx reflects the attitude, style, and energy of young India through its sports shoes, sandals, and slippers. The Bahamas captures the spirit of freedom, fun, and youth through its vibrant flip-flops.

With a pan-India distribution footprint, Relaxo also operates a strong network of 400+ exclusive retail outlets, and its products are widely available across major e-commerce platforms, large-format stores, and global markets.

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