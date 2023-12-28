Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): In a speech at the Reliance Family Day celebration, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, shared his reflections on the legacy of the company's founding chairman, Dhirubhai Ambani, and outlined a compelling vision for Reliance's future.

Mukesh Ambani began by expressing gratitude and extending a warm evening greeting to the vast Reliance family assembled to celebrate Dhirubhai Ambani's birthday.

Amidst the growing family of Reliance, Mukesh Ambani emphasized the enduring essence of being "Dhirubhai's Family" and pledged to uphold the timeless family values instilled by the founder.

Highlighting Reliance's core values encapsulated in the WE CARE philosophy--Integrity, Excellence, Empathy, Cooperation, and a commitment to a better tomorrow--Ambani underscored their significance.

Ambani said, "Today, the domestic and global environments for business are changing very fast. There is simply no room for complacency. Reliance was never complacent in the past, and Reliance will never be complacent in future. We are known for disrupting the market through constant innovation and reinvention. We have shown the courage to set the bar high, and the ability to jump even higher to create new records. This is how Reliance has achieved perennial growth".

"WE CARE for the Planet and Humanity; WE CARE for our Mother India and every single Indian," he affirmed, setting the tone for the evening.

Reflecting on his more than two decades at the helm of Reliance, Ambani expressed pride in leading the company and acknowledged the immense talent within the organization. Describing Reliance employees as an "army of immensely talented individuals," he credited them with working wonders daily, contributing to the company's success.

Ambani said, "As India races ahead to become the world's third-largest economy, an unprecedented opportunity awaits Reliance. Reliance can .... and Reliance will ... grow to be among the Top 10 business conglomerates of the world. We must always provide extreme value to our customers. We must unfailingly exceed their expectations, through collaboration and systems improvement".

"You are my perpetual Recharge Battery," Ambani stated, acknowledging the team's role in renewing his enthusiasm, boosting his energy, and reaffirming the purpose set by the founder.

Addressing the dynamic and evolving business landscape, Ambani stressed that there is no room for complacency. Reliance, he declared, has a history of disrupting markets through constant innovation and reinvention.

"We have shown the courage to set the bar high and the ability to jump even higher to create new records," he affirmed, reiterating Reliance's commitment to perpetual growth and its motto, "Growth is Life."

Ambani said, "Trust is that hard-won intangible asset that transforms commerce into culture. Trust elevates a momentary business transaction to an enduring heart-to-heart relationship. Through all our businesses, and through the rapidly expanding activities of Reliance Foundation, let us make Reliance No. 1 corporate on the parameter of Customer Love and Community Trust".

With India poised to become the world's third-largest economy, Ambani outlined Reliance's unprecedented opportunity to be among the top 10 global conglomerates. He outlined three key focus areas.

Ambani emphasized providing extreme value to customers, exceeding their expectations, and creating products and services that set new benchmarks.

Building on Dhirubhai's teachings, Ambani stressed the importance of continuously winning the trust of the communities Reliance operates in, transforming commerce into culture.

Ambani urged continuous enhancement of competencies and capabilities at all levels, ensuring exponential growth and contributing to India's inclusive prosperity.

As the year drew to a close, Ambani shared three key messages for the upcoming year, summarizing them as "Three Consolidations".

Amabani said, "Let me summarise them as Three Consolidations- let us consolidate Reliance's place among Global Leaders in Digital Data Platforms and AI Adoption, let us consolidate Reliance's place among Global Leaders in Talent Enrichment, let us consolidate Reliance's place among Global Leaders in Institutional Culture".

"In the Era of Digital Platforms, data has become a new Factor of Production along with Talent and Money. We need to be at the forefront of using data, with AI as an enabler for achieving a quantum jump in productivity and efficiency", said Ambani.

He added, "All our growth engines of Reliance - Digital Services, Green and Bio-Energy, Retail and Consumer Brands, O2C & Materials business, and Health and Life Sciences -- will have to complete this transformation by the time we meet next year".

Ambani envisioned consolidating Reliance's position among global leaders in these domains, leveraging data and AI for enhanced decision-making and efficiency across all business sectors.

He stressed the importance of building talent, skillsets, and competencies at all levels, making Reliance's talent pool among the best globally.

Institutional Culture: Ambani expressed pride in Reliance's culture and emphasized the need to work with a "Founder's Mindset," encouraging a culture of trust, empowerment, and mentorship, especially among the younger generation.

Ambani concluded his speech by urging everyone to take a pledge never to stop dreaming, believing in those dreams, and chasing them with positivity, discipline, resolve, confidence, hard work, and mutual support.

He emphasized Reliance's forward-facing approach, unburdened by the past, and encouraged the family to build on the tradition of making Reliance a happy, caring, and super-creative family.

As the year transitioned from 2023 to 2024, Mukesh Ambani, joined by his family, extended warm wishes for a glorious and happy new year to the entire Reliance family.

The speech left a sense of optimism, ambition, and unity as Reliance looks ahead to new milestones and achievements in the coming year. (ANI)

