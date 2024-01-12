Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Reliance Industries Limited, India's largest corporate, has initiated the Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) 2024 Programme, heralding a new era in entry-level recruitment.

According to a press release by Reliance, this programme is designed to democratise opportunities by extending access to world-class training and employment to young engineers from all corners of the country, particularly those from smaller towns and regional institutes.

For the first time, Reliance has shifted the application process online, aiming to provide equal opportunities for every young engineering student nationwide.

This strategic shift aligns with recent sentiments expressed by ISRO Chairman Dr S Somnath, emphasising that India's true talent resides in smaller cities and regional institutes.

The GET 2024 Programme invites online applications from B. Tech and B.E. graduates of the 2024 batch, majoring in Chemical, Electrical, Mechanical, and Instrumentation from AICTE-approved institutes.

The programme serves as a stepping stone for budding engineers, offering structured training and exposure throughout their learning journey.

Reliance has established a dedicated website (https://relianceget2024.in/) to disseminate information about the eligibility criteria, the application process, and to accept online registrations.

The GET 2024 process unfolds in four stages- registration from January 11 to January 19, online assessment from February 5 to February 8 2024, personal interviews February 23 to March 1 2024. The final results will be announced by the end of March 2024.

Reliance plans to on board these trainees across various verticals, including Manufacturing, Exploration and Production (E&P), Reliance Project Management Group (RPMG), Petrochemicals, Procurement & Contracting, and Reliance New Energy.

This initiative reflects Reliance's commitment to fostering young engineering talent and contributing to India's technological and industrial growth.

The GET 2024 Programme is poised to shape the careers of aspiring engineers and further strengthen Reliance's position as a hub for innovation and talent development. (ANI)

